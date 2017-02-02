"Latin Cons" Brings Food Network Chefs to the Wine Country

Food Network Celebrity Chef Olenka Orjeda is thrilled to welcome her “Cooks vs. Cons” adversary Yali Torres to the Wine Country for a special “smack-down” dinner on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Vintners Inn Event Center in Santa Rosa, CA. With a common passion for latin cuisine, the two were pitted against each other on the hit Food Network show that aired January 18, 2017. The result was a showcase of authentic Peruvian cuisine from Olenka and Yali prepared Puerto Rican dishes that impressed the judges but didn’t yield either a win in the competition. Given their convincing presentation, passion for latin cuisine and resulting friendship they have been dubbed the “Latin Cons”.

This unique dinner includes a multi-course dinner with dishes prepared at the show from each chef as well as “behind the scenes” Q&A that reveals their experiences behind being on a reality television show.

Olenka has been hosting sold-out pop-up dinners in Northern California for the past two years. Tickets are limited to this event and available on-line at Eventbrite ("LATIN CONS" comes to Wine Country) for $95 per person (including tax and service). A complimentary pisco sour will be served during the cocktail meet & greet but guests are encouraged to bring their own wine to share at the table.

About Olenka Cooks:

Olenka has become a Peruvian ambassador for the cuisine of their country by hosting pop-up dinners throughout the Wine Country and classes at Ramekins Culinary School in Sonoma, CA. She regularly has audiences inspired by the stories, intoxicated by her food, and often laughing out loud at her self-deprecating humor. Her commitment to bringing the authentic cuisine of Peru to Americans has been gaining the attention of media throughout the U.S. Olenka, her husband Percy Brandon and their two twin toddlers live in an classic farm house surrounded by vineyards in Santa Rosa, CA. Brandon is the acclaimed GM for the famous Vintners Inn and John Ash & Co. restaurant.

