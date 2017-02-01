Edison Partners Leads Investment in GAN Integrity

Edison Partners today announced it is leading a $9 million growth financing round in New York-based GAN Integrity Inc., a leading provider of enterprise compliance management software. Edison was joined in the funding round by NorthCap, Chicago Ventures, MissionOG, and Cultivation Capital. GAN will use the financing to fuel go-to-market expansion and product innovation.

GAN provides global businesses with the most comprehensive compliance management solution on the market. With the significant increase in global compliance and regulatory action disrupting core operations of the financial services industry, GAN is poised to benefit significantly. The cloud-based software suite transforms the way global brands manage compliance by integrating applications, including training, policy management, third-party due diligence, case management, and reporting into a single, easy to use platform that enables global brands to eliminate thousands of hours of paperwork and reduce global risk exposure.

“With increasing global regulations, stricter regulatory action, and rising compliance costs, effective compliance management solutions are now in very high demand,” said Michael Kopelman, Edison General Partner, who led the investment and joins the GAN Integrity board of directors. “We are impressed by GAN’s vision, product maturity, rapid growth and blue-chip customers, and believe the company has the potential to be the U.S. market leader.”

The current $5 billion anti-corruption market is expected to grow to $20 billion over the next five years, driven in part by highly publicized scandals around the world. Regulators, investors, and business partners are putting increasing pressure on organizations large and small to improve their compliance capabilities, leading to tremendous interest in compliance solutions like GAN Integrity that can enable small compliance teams to effectively manage complex and comprehensive compliance programs.

“This round of financing led by Edison Partners positions us to significantly increase our growth, accelerate customer deployments and expand the capabilities of our platform,” said Thomas Sehested, CEO and co-founder of GAN. “We’re extremely pleased to be able to leverage the support, experience and wisdom of Edison and their network as we enter this pivotal period for the company.”

GAN Integrity marks the fourteenth investment, and fourth Fintech growth investment in Edison’s latest fund, Edison Partners VIII. It is also Edison Partners’ forty-second investment completed by the Financial Technology practice. Notable exits include Edgetrade, FolioDynamix, GAIN Capital, Liberty Tax and Princeton Financial. Current investments include: Axial, BFS Capital, Billtrust, Clearpool Group, ComplySci, MoneyLion, OptionsCity, Predata, Scivantage and Trader Tools.

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity’s compliance management software transforms the way compliance programs operate by bringing critical compliance applications and data together into a single, fully integrated cloud based platform. Since 2004, GAN has been helping companies around the world manage corporate risk and misconduct. Today, many of the world’s leading brands trust GAN’s innovative software to help them better manage compliance. GAN’s compliance management software offers applications including training, policy management, third-party due diligence, whistleblower hotline, case management, and reporting into a single, easy to use platform. GAN has offices in New York and Copenhagen, Denmark.

GAN also produces the Business Anti-Corruption Portal, the world’s largest and most recognized online resource for anti-corruption compliance aimed at the business community, endorsed and sponsored by the European Commission.

For Press Inquiries, please email us: press(at)ganintegrity.com or visit us at http://www.ganintegrity.com.

About Edison Partners

For 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams navigate the entrepreneurial journey and build successful companies. Through the unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating leverage, the Edison Director Network, and executive education, Edison employs a holistic approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses ($5 to $20 million in revenue) in financial, healthcare, enterprise and marketing technology sectors. Edison investment objectives also include: buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts and secondary stock purchases.

Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregate market value exceeding $10 billion. Its long-tenured team based in Princeton, NJ manages more than $1 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.