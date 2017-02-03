Grace Bay Resorts Deploys Integrated Cloud Solutions from AVOXI

AVOXI, a leading provider of Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions in the international market, provided integrated cloud communication solutions for award-winning Grace Bay Resorts, a boutique developer and operator of high-end, luxury resorts and branded residences, founded from its flagship property Grace Bay Club.

AVOXI’s solutions for Grace Bay included a cloud-based phone system, virtual contact center software, a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) gateway, and international toll free numbers. Supporting the reservations contact center, AVOXI’s virtual contact center solution, Smart Queue®, allows Grace Bay to enhance the guest experience from the first point of contact. Grace Bay uses features such as automated greetings for guests, call recording, detailed reporting, and caller ID that enables call-backs to guests unable to stay in the queue. The solution also rolls over immediately to a call center partner for after-hours reservations or during high volume times.

“It’s very valuable to sit with agents and review calls, and offer guidance on how to handle situations, so we continuously improve our service levels,” stated Angella Tyson, Director of Reservations.

The integrated solutions not only cut Grace Bay’s phone costs by 75-85 percent, but also enhanced the guest experience. The international toll-free numbers and package of services from AVOXI allow Grace Bay to offer guests free international calls to the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom—locations from which most guests originate.

“I get surprised comments from guests,” Leo Lumacang, IT Manager, Grace Bay, says. “We can gladly tell them that free calling is part of the amenities we offer. It’s really added value.”

The solution mix included AVOXI Core, a cloud PBX solution, which allows sales agents to manage inbound and outbound calls, as well as inter-company calls at its Miami, Florida office and resort. The company uses four-digit extensions to reach departments, whether in Miami or Turks & Caicos, resulting in saved time and costs.

