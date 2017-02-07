Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a Sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Polyglass employees signup for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge to raise funds for cancer research. “The money raised at the DCC has made a difference in the lives of many people affected by cancer and Polyglass is proud to be a funding partner of this worthy initiative for the second year,” said Director of Strategic Marketing Scott Lelling.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. announced today that it is a funding partner of the 2017 Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC), the Miami Dolphins’ signature health initiative. The $50,000 sponsorship represents part of Polyglass’ commitment to this charity, along with its team of employees who will raise funds and participate in the DCC event scheduled for February 11, 2017.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way and the Polyglass organization wants to help find a cure,” said Director of Strategic Marketing, Scott Lelling. “The money raised at the DCC has made a difference in the lives of many people affected by cancer and Polyglass is proud to be a funding partner of this worthy initiative for the second year.”

Since founded by the Miami Dolphins organization in 2010, the DCC has raised $16.5 million to further cancer research at the University of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. One hundred percent of the participant-raised funds has been used by Sylvester to make life-changing discoveries leading to more individualized treatments, better outcomes and more hope for cancer patients. The allocation of the donations include translational research, clinical trials, pediatric oncology treatment, breast cancer research, genitourinary cancer research and radiation oncology research.

At the DCC event in February, Polyglass employees will join other bikers, runners and walkers in a race to beat cancer. All participants will end their race at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The event closes with a concert at the finish line. DCC has announced that multiplatinum musicians Counting Crows will headline the 2017 DCC Finish Line Celebration. The DCC has also incorporated the hashtag #CancerFighters as part of its campaign.

About the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC): The DCC is dedicated to improving people’s lives through the financial support of innovative cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Launched in 2010 as the signature initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the DCC is a way all of us can be cancer fighters! 100% of participant-raised funds go to innovative cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Sylvester serves as the hub for cancer diagnosis and treatment for UHealth -University of Miami Health System. In 2003, Sylvester expanded its cancer services to patients in Broward and Palm Beach with the opening of Sylvester at Deerfield Beach. A third facility, Sylvester at Kendall, was opened in 2009 to serve patients in southern Miami-Dade county.

About Polyglass: Polyglass U.S.A. Inc. is a leading manufacturer of modified bitumen roof membranes. Known for its self-adhered roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® technology and its new patent-pending CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. Providing quality, innovation and service at its best, Polyglass adds value worldwide. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit http://www.polyglass.us.

