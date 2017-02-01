Renu Med Spa Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service

Renu Med Spa, a provider of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery in Chevy Chase, MD, has received a 2017 Spectrum award from City Beat News. Renu Med Spa earned a 5 star rating and has shown dedication to win the Spectrum Award multiples years in a row. City Beat News is an independent research and publishing company that recognizes small businesses for providing exceptional service and experience to their customers.

Renu Med Spa was founded by Philip Schoenfeld, MD, FACS a member of the American College of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Schoenfeld received his undergraduate degree from New York Medical College and did his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. His 10-year service with the U.S. Army included assignments to the 82nd Airborne Division and as chief of otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery at Fort Bragg, NC.

Seeing the dramatic consequences of facial trauma and cancer, as well as the concerns of people with cosmetic issues, has been a powerful motivator in Dr. Schoenfeld's career. He believes strongly in life changing, positive impact of procedures that improve appearance with natural looking results. Dr. Schoenfeld's team at Renu Med Spa includes Jayme Islett, a board certified physician assistant; Pegg S. Hoffman, director of aesthetics; Lauren Steininger, licensed aesthetician; and Elena Aigro, a licensed massage therapist. Dr. Schoenfeld’s honest approach and dedication to his patients seeking surgical and non-surgical treatments have contributed to the growth of the practice. His team shares the same philosophy.

The spa provides surgical and non-surgical treatments to women and men to restore and improve the appearance of the face, neck, skin, and abdomen, as well as relaxing and rejuvenating spa services. Renu Med Spa uses the latest and best methods to help patients achieve the look they want and desire.

Dr. Schoenfeld has been named top doctor in a number of local and national publications. He was voted one of America's top surgeons in 2015 and is recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doc. The spa was a top vote-getter in Bethesda Magazine's Best of 2013, named Best of Chevy Chase 2015; named to the Real Self 500 in 2015, and a DC Region Standout in 2016.

City Beat News' researchers review online and offline sources, including blogs, review websites, social networks, and rating services, and track awards and certifications to find small businesses that deliver exceptional service and experiences to their customers. Its rating process strives to remove positive and negative biases inherent in most ratings so that potential customers have reliable information. Awards are given annually.