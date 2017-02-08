Actors, Models and Talent for Christ: The New Cool in Hollywood

A revival is coming, and AMTC has inspired a cool breeze of its own.

More and more of Hollywood’s A-Listers are speaking up and out about their Christianity. Now more than ever before we see the likes of Chris Pratt and his wife, Anna Faris, Matthew McConaughey, and Denzel Washington, along with vocal artists such Carrie Underwood and rapper Lecrae, making public statements about their faith. A revival is coming, and AMTC has inspired a cool breeze of its own.

AMTC, Actors, Models and Talent for Christ, is a nonprofit ministry determined to make good bolder in media. And with 35 years of industry experience, they are doing just that. Through meticulously crafted training and well-maintained relationships with industry professionals, they are preparing the next generation of talent in Hollywood. And they are doing it in Jesus’ name.

See graduates from AMTC represent in various TV and film projects. Nickelodeon is currently featuring three of AMTC’s teenaged stars; AMTC grad Ricardo Hurtado on School of Rock, Ryan Cargill charms on Wit’s Academy (Nickelodeon) as a lead cast member. Madisyn Shipman stands out as Kenzie on the Nickelodeon sitcom Game Shakers. Hilmar Skagfield, another AMTC grad, is currently on the run in CBS’s primetime hit Hunted.

Other successful grads include the likes of crowd favorite Mary Charles Jones. Jones plays Kevin James’ daughter, Sara Gable, in the hit CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait. Even graduates before the ministry’s conversion in 2010 are on the rise. Evan Peters, best known for his role as Quicksilver in X-men will be starring next to Al Pacino in the soon to be released Dabka. 2001 grad, Megan Fox is set to star in the film Zeroville, directed by James Franco. Also, look out for 2007 grad, Ser’ Darius Blaine, starring with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the 2017 remake of Jumanji.

AMTC is the only talent development ministry with a 35 year history of success in main stream, and faith based media. The non-profit recently announced its brand new nation-wide SHINE Tour, a 3-day invitation only event where performers are placed in front of career-making talented executives looking for their next stars.

Currently scheduled SHINE 2017 Tour Conferences include:

Atlanta - May 5-7

Dallas - July 28-30

L.A. - September 1 - 3 (Labor Day Weekend)

Chicago - September 29 - October 1

NY/NJ - November 3-5

Orlando - date TBD

For more information on AMTC’s SHINE Tour, its mission, search cities,

VIPs and success stories, visit http://SHINE.us.