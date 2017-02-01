This webinar will address the critical issue of providing Behavioral Health to LEP (limited English proficient) patients and increasing access and availability to achieve better outcomes.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, announced a webinar: “Telebehavioral Health and Interpreting Services for Underserved Populations: 21st Century Behavioral Health.” This webinar is hosted in partnership with the Telebehavioral Health Institute, an organization that offers telebehavioral health professional training for clinicians from more than 55 countries.

This webinar will address the critical issue of providing Behavioral Health to LEP (limited English proficient) patients and increasing access and availability to achieve better outcomes. New care models and payment structures are evolving to answer provider concerns. In this webinar, participants will gain an understanding of:



New trends in Behavioral Health and key definitions.

New reimbursement models and how they will impact health organizations.

The main benefits of Behavioral Health as part of the care team.

An understanding of LEP populations and the impact these individuals will have on Behavioral Health.

The laws that require language access for all limited English proficient patients.

Technologies that can help meet the growing Behavioral Health needs in the U.S.

The featured speaker for this webinar is Marlene M. Maheu, Ph.D., donned the “telepsychology visionary,” and executive director for Telebehavioral Health Institute. Dr. Maheu began delivering telehealth services in 1994 and she is now a consultant, researcher, author, trainer, keynoter and company founder.

Casey Zanetti, Vice President of Marketing for InDemand Interpreting, will lead the discussion on understanding LEP populations and their impact on behavioral health, laws that require language access for LEP populations and technologies that can assist with this growing need. InDemand Interpreting connects health care professionals to medically trained and qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL).

“We are delighted to partner with the Telebehavioral Health Institute to conduct a webinar that will benefit healthcare organizations nationwide,” said Cecil Kost, Chairman and CEO of InDemand Interpreting. “Video remote interpreting offers an accessible, cost effective and reliable language services solution to meet the needs of telebehavioral health for use in all healthcare settings.”

For more information about the webinar and to register, visit: https://www.indemandinterpreting.com/upcoming-events/webinar-21st-century-behavioral-health-technology-can-help-increase-access-underserved-populations/

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com