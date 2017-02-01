Career Step Graduates Outperform Peers on NHA Exams

We place our students’ needs first, and the high pass rates for NHA’s exams validate that we are preparing our graduates well for the industry.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is thrilled to report that its graduates have an overall pass rate of 95 percent on National Healthcareer Association industry certification exams, compared to a national average of 70 percent. NHA recently compiled the pass rates as part of an annual review.

“The NHA findings speak to the rigor of Career Step’s curriculum in preparing students for the workforce,” said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step Vice President of Academics. “We work closely with industry associations to ensure our programs deliver the most up-to-date content required to help graduates not only pass certification exams but to thrive in their careers. We value NHA’s validation that our programs are excelling in that objective.”

NHA offers eight nationally recognized, NCCA-accredited allied health certifications, including several which correspond to Career Step courses. Career Step prepares its Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR and Medical Office Manager students for the CMAA and CEHRS certification exams and its Medical Billing students for the CBCS exam. Upon graduation, students receive vouchers to sit for their program’s corresponding certification exams.

According to the NHA report, Career Step graduates most frequently sat for the CMAA and CEHRS certification exams, and many of those test-takers sat for both exams. Compared to a national average of 70 percent on both exams, 100 percent of Career Step graduates passed the CMAA exam, and 85 percent of Career Step graduates passed the CEHRS exam. More than half of the test-takers reported that they did not use additional materials to prepare for the exams, relying solely on their Career Step educations.

Furthermore, Career Step not only increased its enrollment in NHA exams by 36 percent from 2015, but those students went on to pass the exams 9 percent higher than in the previous year.

“We place our students’ needs first, and the high pass rates for NHA’s exams validate that we are preparing our graduates well for the industry,” said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. “We are proud of our graduates and appreciate that they leave our programs ready to enter fulfilling careers that can change the course of their lives in meaningful ways.”

