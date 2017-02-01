GAN Integrity - www.ganintegrity.com Compliance is creating headlines around the world, from Brazil’s expanding Petrobras corruption scandal, to the recent $828 million Rolls-Royce bribery settlement in the UK.

GAN Integrity Inc., a leading provider of compliance management software to enterprise businesses, today announced it has raised $9 million in growth financing led by Edison Partners. NorthCap, Chicago Ventures, MissionOG, and Cultivation Capital also participated in the round.

GAN provides global companies with the most comprehensive compliance management solution on the market. GAN’s innovative software reduces corporate risk and eliminates thousands of hours of paperwork. The cloud-based software suite transforms the way global brands manage compliance, consolidating critical compliance apps, including training, policy management, third-party due diligence, whistleblower hotline, case management, and reporting into a single, easy to use platform.

“The confidence shown by our investors in GAN’s vision and platform is extremely gratifying and speaks to the growing demand for our product,” said Thomas Sehested, CEO and co-founder of GAN. “This funding positions us to significantly increase our growth, accelerate our customer deployments and expand the capabilities of our platform.”

“GAN has exhibited rapid growth on the heels of its comprehensive, yet elegantly simple, product offering,” said Michael Kopelman, General Partner who led the investment for Edison Partners. “The company’s roster of blue-chip clients, experienced management team, along with positive market tailwinds in the compliance space, makes GAN an ideal fit for our Fund.” Thomas Weilby Knudsen, Managing Partner at Northcap, added, “We are pleased to see this new group of investors join us in supporting this promising provider of innovation in compliance technology.”

Compliance is creating headlines around the world, from Brazil’s expanding Petrobras corruption scandal, to the recent $828 million (£671 million) Rolls-Royce bribery settlement in the UK. The stream of scandals has made compliance a key priority on corporate agendas, especially with top management and board members personally exposed. Compliance pressure is not coming just from regulators, but also from business partners and investors protecting their own risks. A well-documented compliance program has become table stakes for large corporations, prompting a wave of adoption.

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity’s compliance management software transforms the way compliance programs operate by bringing critical compliance applications and data together into a single, fully integrated cloud based platform. Since 2004, GAN has been helping companies around the world manage corporate risk and misconduct. Today, many of the world’s leading brands trust GAN’s innovative software to help them better manage compliance. GAN’s compliance management software offers applications including training, policy management, third-party due diligence, whistleblower hotline, case management, and reporting into a single, easy to use platform. GAN has offices in New York and Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Edison

For 30 years, Edison Partners has been helping CEOs and their executive teams navigate the entrepreneurial journey and build successful companies. Through the unique combination of growth capital and the Edison Edge platform, consisting of operating leverage, the Edison Director Network, and executive education, Edison employs a holistic approach to accelerating growth and creating value for businesses ($5 to $20 million in revenue) in financial, healthcare, enterprise and marketing technology sectors. Edison investment objectives also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts and secondary stock purchases.

Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregate market value exceeding $10 billion. Its long-tenured team based in Princeton, NJ manages more than $1 billion in assets throughout the eastern United States.