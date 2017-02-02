College Scholarships Offered by Marc Whitehead & Associates

Our hope is to help enable returning soldiers, their children or those students with disabilities to pursue their educational goals with success.

Each year, Marc Whitehead & Associates,LLP awards financial scholarships to military veterans and their children, and to students with disabilities, to help them achieve their goal of furthering their education.

What College Scholarships Do They Offer?

Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP offer two scholarships, and each applies to post-secondary education (college or university level):

Frances & Earl Perry Memorial Veterans Scholarship: An award of $5000 will be presented to one military veteran, or a college-eligible child of a military veteran.

Flora Marie Jenkins Memorial Disability Scholarship: An award of $5000 will be presented to one non-veteran student with a disability.

Scholarship funds may be used to assist with tuition, books and related school expenses at qualifying undergraduate institutions, and in the curriculum of their choice.

Do you qualify?

If you are interested in applying, please feel free to follow the Scholarship link on their website: http://www.disabilitydenials.com/college-scholarships/ to submit an application for the scholarship of your choice. You’ll find the eligibility requirements for each scholarship and get access to the application submission form.

When Is the Deadline to Apply?

Students must submit entries by April 30, 2017 to be considered for the 2017 Fall Semester award. Submissions for college scholarships follow a timeline according to college calendars, so don’t delay!

Based in Houston, Texas, Marc Whitehead & Associates, Attorneys at Law serves clients nationally. They also have a full-service office in Dallas. The law firm was founded on the principles of skill, integrity and professionalism. Marc Whitehead & Associates, LLP prides itself on delivering exceptional personal service and unparalleled results in obtaining disability compensation for Veterans, claimants of long term disability insurance, and individuals who are disabled and eligible to apply for Social Security Disability or Supplemental Security Income.