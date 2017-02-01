Patrick Gontard - Group CEO, Labexa Group, France; CEO & Founder, Gontard & Cie, Switzerland

As healthcare trends push cost-pressures onto hospital systems, laboratories are faced with intensifying budget constraints while managing an ever-increasing demand for higher quality. Properly managing these competing pressures is critical to the sustainability of any lab and requires a new approach to reducing operational costs, without sacrificing quality.

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is a concept that can help laboratories and hospitals identify factors that drive increased costs, with the goal of identifying the source of operational inefficiencies throughout your laboratory operations and improving productivity.

The impact of direct and indirect costs on a laboratory’s budget can be significant, and proper management of these costs is crucial to making operational improvements. By taking a holistic approach to managing your lab operations, you can have a dramatic impact on the performance of your lab and in turn deliver greater value to your healthcare organization.

In this webinar, participants will be introduced to the Total Cost of Ownership methodology, learn how to leverage TCO to improve your laboratory’s performance, review a robust case study performed by an independent laboratory, and explore the impact of these improvements.

Through this webinar, clear characteristics of a successful lab will be identified along with practices on how to maximize a lab's capabilities and influence on pre-analytics, peri-analytics, and post-analytics. Thus, leading to evidence-based improvements in laboratory management.

Patrick Gontard, Group CEO of Labexa Group in France and CEO & Founder of Gontard & Cie in Switzerland, will be the speaker for this webinar.

As an industry veteran of more than 25 years, Patrick Gontard has held a variety of senior leadership roles across laboratories, hospitals, and professional medical associations. Responsible for restructuring and management, including commercial and scientific leadership in various laboratories throughout Europe and the Middle East, Mr. Gontard's Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) methodology has helped to uncover and quantify hidden or indirect costs, develop operational efficiencies and deliver improvements in profitability.

LabRoots will host the webinar February 16, 2017, commencing at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET. To read more about this event, learn about P.A.C.E. and Florida continuing education credits, or to register for free, click here.

