Southwest Eye Care Announces Addition of Ophthalmology Services

Over the years, Southwest Eye Care has strived to be your community eye care provider. By building relationships with our patients and delivering the highest quality vision and eye health care possible, we are able to create a comfortable, professional, and patient friendly environment.

We are thrilled to enhance our patient services by introducing Southwest Eye Care’s new Ophthalmologist Dr. Jabin Krassin. Dr. Krassin will be caring for patients in all eight Southwest Eye Care clinics and performing surgery in the SW Metro and Hutchinson. We understand our patients’ desire to stay local and with the addition of Dr. Krassin, we can provide phenomenal care right in the communities we serve.

Dr. Krassin is a board certified Ophthalmologist specializing in cataracts, glaucoma, laser vision correction, BOTOX injections, and lid surgeries. Dr. Krassin is born and raised in Minnesota and lives in the SW Metro community.

Please call any Southwest Eye Care clinic to schedule an appointment or visit us online at http://southwesteyecare.net. We look forward to seeing you.

About Southwest Eye Care:

Southwest Eye Care was founded in 2005 by Dr. Chad Dockter, Dr. Chris Freed, and Dr. Amy Freed in Chaska, MN. In 2007, Southwest Eye Care added locations Glencoe and Norwood Young America, followed by Minnetonka in 2013. Dr. Scott Glaser partnered his Hutchinson and Glencoe Crow River Eye Care practice with Southwest Eye Care in 2014. In 2015, Southwest Eye Care opened the Belle Plaine location and acquired Carver Eye Care in Watertown, followed by the addition of the Westonka/Mound clinic.

Through growth the Doctors' vision has not changed. With the addition of Ophthalmology services, Southwest Eye Care is pleased to provide top-notch service at the convenience of less travel.