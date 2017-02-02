Best Western Makes Waves with First Hotel at Inle Lake

“Myanmar is one of Asia’s, and the world’s, most exciting new tourism destinations, and we are delighted to have secured another high-quality hotel in this fascinating country,” said Olivier Berrivin, Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts has arrived in one of Southeast Asia’s most alluring and enchanting tourist destinations: Inle Lake, in Myanmar’s Shan State.

The new Best Western Thousand Island Hotel is perfectly positioned on the bustling riverfront of Nyaung Shwe, the city north of the lake that acts as the main trade and transportation gateway to Inle. From this prime location, guests can easily access the urban charms of Nyaung Shwe, which is home to markets, restaurants and tea houses, or take a boat out onto the lake. One of Myanmar’s most iconic visitor attractions, Inle Lake is famous for its “one-legged” Intha fishermen and floating gardens. It has also been designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

“Myanmar is one of Asia’s, and the world’s, most exciting new tourism destinations, and we are delighted to have secured another high-quality hotel in this fascinating country,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western’s Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

“As Myanmar opens up, the Inle Lake area is becoming a real favorite among international travelers. With its prime riverfront setting and range of excellent amenities and its rooftop bar – Best Western Thousand Island Hotel is sure to become a popular choice for all types of visitor. We look forward to opening up this captivating area to our guests in future,” he added.

Best Western Thousand Island Hotel provides a total of 48 rooms, all of which come equipped with comfortable beds, free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs with international channels, built-in closets, complimentary coffee and tea, safety boxes and slippers. Guest can unwind in the hotel’s hot tub or billiard room, or enjoy exquisite local and international cuisine from the riverfront café, which features indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the bustling river. And after a long day exploring the lake and local area, guests can relax in the hotel’s rooftop bar, sipping on a cocktail whilst watching the spectacular sunset over the Shan hills.

The hotel is located just 28km from Heho Airport, which has multiple daily connections to cities including Yangon and Mandalay.

Best Western Thousand Island Hotel becomes the international hotel group’s third property in Myanmar, joining the Best Western Green Hill Hotel and Best Western Chinatown Hotel, both of which are located in downtown Yangon. The company is also seeking further opportunities to expand its portfolio across Myanmar in the future.

