Domicile Films and Purfekt Storm Entertainment announced the production of an insightful documentary that focuses on the life and challenges faced by Dr. William Halford, scientist, researcher and inventor of Theravax™, the vaccine that holds the power to eradicate the herpes simplex disease. Four billion people around the globe are infected with herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) and/or herpes simplex virus (HSV-2), and every week more than one million people are newly infected. Dr. Halford’s groundbreaking research and dedication to stopping the spread of all forms of herpetic disease has become a race against time and government.

Revealing the powerful account of a man’s efforts to bring an end to a dreadful phenomenon, this documentary showcases Dr. Halford’s steadfast commitment, which never wavers even when up against the difficult, complex and political pharmaceutical system of the United States or the Federal Drug Association (FDA). His struggles go beyond the laboratory and the floors of Congress as he is also in the fight of his life, suffering from advanced stages of a rare form of cancer. Dr. Halford understands that many lives will change because of his contribution to science.

The documentary is produced by Domicile Films, in conjunction with Purfekt Storm Entertainment. Director Christopher J. Scott stated, “I’m honored to be documenting such a brave person as Dr. Halford, I believe that his story is important from a political standpoint and because of the issues found in the health industry in this country. He is a person who simply wants to help people who are suffering.” Producer Norman “Storm” Bell adds, “I’ve been working with Dr. Halford’s partner in Rational Vaccines, Agustin Fernandez, for years and it came to light how special this story is. I felt it needed to be documented and shared with the world.”

The film is additionally executive produced by Chaka “Fambino” Murphy, produced by Raymundo Navarette, Glen L. Scott, and Gautama Kavuri. With compelling and positive results from recent vaccine human trials conducted outside of the U.S., 2017 is a crucial year for Dr. Halford and his mission.

About Domicile Films

Domicile Films is a New York City based independent film Production Company that has produced and released multiple feature films, documentaries and narrative television programming. Current productions include the urban comedy “Hood Pranks The Movie,” and the drama “Forgiving Kevin.” http://www.domicilefilms.com