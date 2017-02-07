ATLAS-1000 Fully Integrated 1U, OEM Application Acceleration Platform The ATLAS-1000 enables an unprecedented level of scalability and integration in a compact platform for our OEM software partners”, said Accolade CEO Robbie Dhillon.

Accolade today announced the ATLAS-1000, a fully integrated, 1U application acceleration platform that strategically enables OEM customers to develop leading edge, value added network security and monitoring software applications through a turnkey model. The ATLAS-1000 features a powerful multi-core Intel CPU, memory and storage simultaneously integrating Accolade’s APP (Advanced Packet Processor) onboard FPGA with acceleration features that include lossless packet capture, flow classification, packet steering, packet merging, packet filtering, nanosecond precision timestamping and more.

Key Benefits of the ATLAS-1000:



Compact 1U Form Factor: Two ATLAS-1000 units side-by-side in a standard 19-inch rack

Featuring: Flow classification, deduplication, nanosecond timestamping with 64 byte packets

Scalable, Module Design: FPGA on Motherboard, x86 COM Express module with 16/32GB DRAM

Targeted Applications: Flow Generation, Distributed Monitoring/DPI, In-line Packet Processing

Pluggable Interface Modules (PIM): 4 x 10GE or 2 x 40GE, Integrated optical TAP or optical bypass

Multiple Integrated Timing Sources: GPS, IEEE-1588/PTP and 1PPS, optional OCXO

Acceleration Partner

Accolade offers the ATLAS-1000 platform exclusively to OEM customers and systems integrators in the security/network monitoring markets. When Accolade’s OEM customers integrate their software applications with the ATLAS-1000 platform’s acceleration features sets the combined solution evolves into a network monitoring or security appliance.

“The ATLAS-1000 is an innovative product for the application acceleration market,” said Jag Bolaria, Principal Analyst at the Linley Group, a leading supplier of independent technology research and analysis. “State of the art Network Security software applications are being pushed to the limit and will greatly benefit by using Accolade’s powerful, compact and modular platform to offload acceleration functions in hardware”.

“The ATLAS-1000 enables an unprecedented level of scalability and integration in a compact platform for our OEM software partners”, said Accolade CEO Robbie Dhillon. “The demanding nature of mission critical cyber security & monitoring applications require the CPU offload and advanced acceleration delivered by the ATLAS-1000 at the absolute best value in the market”.

About Accolade Technology

Accolade is the technology leader in advanced, lossless packet capture and acceleration adapters and OEM acceleration platforms. Accolade’s 1-100GE ANIC FPGA-based adapters and ATLAS series of acceleration platforms help accelerate network/cyber security and monitoring applications developed by the world’s leading networking companies. ANIC adapters are fully PCIe compliant and seamlessly integrate into standard servers offered by companies such as Cisco, Dell, HP, Super Micro and others. Accolade’s OEM customers offer products for network security and monitoring, flow classification, deep packet inspection, network test and measurement, video stream monitoring, high frequency trading (HFT), and more. Learn more http://www.accoladetechnology.com.