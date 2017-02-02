Splish Splash Waterpark is Hiring for the 2017 Season

Splish Splash Waterpark

Splish Splash Waterpark is so much more than Long Island’s Waterpark – It’s the largest waterpark in New York and it’s a waterpark with exciting employment opportunities for students ages 16+, teachers, retirees, and those who share the goal of providing excellent customer service. Splish Splash Waterpark is seeking team members to fill a variety of indoor and outdoor positions for the summer season. Make a difference by creating unforgettable summer memories for the families who visit the park.

Splish Splash team members enjoy exclusive perks and privileges when working throughout the season. Aside from meeting new friends, gaining valuable job experience, a flexible schedule, and earning a paycheck, team members can earn complimentary tickets to Splish Splash. In order to celebrate the efforts and success of the team, a variety of themed employee parties are held throughout the year. Splish Splash also partners with many local parks and attractions that provide complimentary admission to Splish Splash team members. For those who are looking to take their job experience to the next level, Splish Splash offers many advancement opportunities to those who exhibit leadership and responsibility.

Join the team for the 2017 season! Candidates must apply online at http://www.splishsplash.com. Splish Splash Waterpark is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Splish Splash, with 96 acres of slides and attractions, Splish Splash truly offers fun for everyone. Experience the one and only water coaster in New York, Bootlegger’s Run. This water coaster will take your four-person raft uphill, just like a theme park coaster, for a series of breathtaking drops, including one from nearly five stories high. Bootlegger’s Run debuted in 2013 and quickly became our guests’ all-time favorite ride. From the devoted thrill seeker, to the laid back sunbather, to the tiniest of tots, there is something for everyone at Splish Splash.

For a full operating schedule and hours, visit our website: http://www.splishsplash.com. Don’t forget to like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SplishSplashWaterPark or follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/splishsplashwp or Instagram: @splishsplashwp for the latest news and special offers.

Splish Splash is part of the Palace Entertainment family of parks. Palace Entertainment owns and operates 21 parks nationwide, including water parks, family entertainment centers, theme parks and animal parks. Palace entertains millions of guests annually and is one of the largest leisure park operators in the nation. http://www.palaceentertainment.com.

For More Information Contact:

Mike Bengtson

631-727-3600

http://www.splishsplashlongisland.com