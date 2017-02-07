LendingQB, a leading provider of loan origination technology solutions for the mortgage industry, and Accurate Group, a leading provider of real estate appraisal, title and compliance services, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide users of the LendingQB loan origination system (LOS) with streamlined access to Accurate Group’s appraisal, title and compliance products and services. As a result of the partnership, Accurate Group’s market-leading technology platform is now integrated with the LendingQB LOS platform to facilitate fast, seamless exchange of information -- enabling better transparency and helping to shorten loan cycle times for lenders.

As a result of the new integration, LendingQB users can now access Accurate Group’s appraisal and compliance solutions without leaving the LOS, including:



Appraisal and Valuation Products & Services – Lenders can order from a complete range of traditional and alternative valuation products, including Accurate Group’s market-leading ValueNet™ product

Compliance Solutions – Lenders can lower risk and gain peace of mind with complete data transparency and compliance support from order-to-audit

In addition, lenders will have the option to add Accurate Group’s traditional and streamlined title services and state-of-the art closing solutions, including eSign, giving them a single point of contact for all of their nationwide appraisal and title needs.

LendingQB’s LOS is completely web-based and designed with flexibility in mind. Its open-architecture application protocol interface (API) combined with Accurate Group’s open, standards-based architecture enabled the two platforms to be integrated simply and securely.

"As a provider of LOS technology, our goal is to enable lenders to access the services they need as efficiently as possible," said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. "Our collaboration with Accurate Group makes a range of valuable settlement solutions available at their fingertips, providing a major boost to productivity and simplifying the overall origination process."

“The technology integration between Accurate Group and LendingQB is a powerful combination that we expect will deliver a great deal of value to lenders,” said Mike Cullen, CIO of Accurate Group. “We look forward to working with LendingQB to help lenders streamline the loan process, reduce cycle times and gain greater transparency into appraisal and title data.”

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a leading provider of real estate appraisal, title and compliance technology and services nationwide and an expert in home equity loans. Accurate Group combines exceptional service with advanced technology and its proprietary AccurateAudit™ compliance foundation, going beyond a traditional appraisal management company (AMC) to provide banks, credit unions, servicers and other mortgage lenders with the best combination of speed, accuracy, regulatory compliance and price. With Accurate Group, lenders gain a strategic partner and next-generation technology that can help them increase revenues, lower costs and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, refinancing and default servicing. Visit http://www.accurategroup.com.

Press Contacts

LendingQB

Angelo D. Jones II, Account Associate

Phone: 678.781.7209

Email: angelo(at)williammills(dot)com

Accurate Group

Correne Jackman, Executive Marketing Manager

Phone: 216.672.3620

Email: cjackman@accurategroup.com