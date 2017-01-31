As a proud member of the Milestone Open Platform Community, we look forward to educating our joint customers on the benefits of our new Pure IP™ hardware and software family, states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales

ISONAS Inc., a leading pure IP access control system manufacturer, is proud to announce its participation in the 12th annual Milestone Integration Platform Symposium (MIPS) 2017 event being held in San Antonio, TX on February 13th – 16th. With a redefined purpose and vision for the brand, Milestone will focus on how the Open Platform Community makes the world see the future. Sharing this vision of an open platform, ISONAS is pleased to announce that it will launch their new mobile credential, Pure Mobile, at the MIPS event. As an added bonus, these credentials will be offered FREE through April 2017.

ISONAS has unleashed more technological advancement into the market that will help open the door to convenient access control. With the ISONAS Pure IP™ RC-04 hardware, users have the ability to use their mobile phones as their authorized and secured credential to get in and out of facilities. The new Bluetooth® Low Energy feature of the hardware family (RC-04) eliminates the need for a physical card and allows your mobile device to act as an access card. Pure Mobile provides another level of security to the platform with unique session keys during transactions and non-transferrable credentials. The full integration with the ISONAS Pure Access software platform creates a one stop shop for creation and enrollment.

In addition to the launch of Pure Mobile, MIPS attendees can join ISONAS in its booth, where the company will be showcasing a brand new hardware platform, the Pure IP™ RC-04, and new software family, Pure Access. The new RC-04 Reader-Controllers deliver an entirely revamped aesthetic with the addition of multiple form factors and forward functionality that increases flexibility for the customer in how and where their access control is installed; whether used as a standalone product or with the ISONAS Pure Access software.

During last year’s MIPS event, ISONAS was featured as the first access control partner to fully integrate with the Milestone XProtect® Access software module; an add-on capability with Milestone XProtect® video management software (VMS) that provides central, local and remote management of video and access control. Two years ago, ISONAS was also the proud winner of the Integration of the Year 2014 Award from Milestone Systems for providing a complete Pure IP™ solution to customers with a full integration to the Milestone XProtect® 2016 platform.

“As a proud member of the Milestone Open Platform Community, and 2014 Milestone Integration of the Year award recipient, we look forward to educating our joint customers on the many benefits of our new Pure IP™ hardware and software family,” states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS. “The Milestone Symposium has proved a great venue to launch new products and we look forward to introducing our Pure Mobile credentials to our customers.”

In 2017, ISONAS continues to deliver upon its promise of building products that make the customer experience simpler and building momentum on delivering a simpler & smarter Pure IP™ access control solution to customers. For further information, visit http://www.isonas.com or contact ISONAS at 800-581-0083.

About ISONAS Inc.

ISONAS Inc. is leading the security industry by changing the game in access control technology. ISONAS has raised the bar by being the first access control company to design and manufacture a cutting-edge, IP-to-the-door solution that eliminates needless complexity—including inconvenient control panels, separate power supply, and dedicated hard-wiring. Our network-based PowerNet™ reader-controllers offer a patented technology that easily integrates with Windows-based software to deliver more simplicity, greater value, and total flexibility to go places you never thought possible. With over 30,000 readers installed worldwide across a broad range of vertical markets, ISONAS provides a proven IP solution that is revolutionizing the industry. The company was recently recognized as the 8th fastest growing company in Boulder County. For more information visit: http://www.isonas.com or call 800-581-0083.

ISONAS Company Contact:

Melissa Stenger, VP of Product Management & Marketing

ISONAS Inc.

Phone: 303-951-7216

Email: melissas(at)isonas(dot)com

ISONAS PR Contact:

Monique Merhige, President

Infusion Direct Marketing & Advertising, Inc.

Phone: 631-846-1558

Email: monique(at)infusiondirect(dot)com