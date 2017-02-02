...the Seattle RV Show is the place to learn more about this extraordinary lifestyle plus get great deals on new units."

The show will cover 225,000 square feet with over 20 local dealers, hundreds of RVs on display, informative seminars and fun for the kids. For the sixth year, it is being sponsored by WSECU and produced by the non-profit MHRV Show Association. Two dollars from every non-discounted box office admission will be donated to Washington State Parks (One dollar from WSECU and one dollar from MHRV).

The 54th Seattle RV Show, which got its start in the old Seattle Coliseum in 1963, will display RV models from pop-up trailers to luxury motorhomes. There is even a vacation home for those considering something for their vacation property. Attendees are invited to enter the “Win A Winnebago” contest to win a $23,000 Winnebago Drop travel trailer.

Free educational seminars, conducted by well-known RV experts, will be held throughout the show. “There is nowhere else in our area where you can take in so much about RVing in one place,” said Dave Helgeson, MHRV Show Director. “RVing is something that gets in your blood. People discover that they love the freedom it brings to experience and explore our exceptional country and continent. Whether you’re a seasoned RV veteran or a first-time attendee, the Seattle RV Show is the place to learn more about this extraordinary lifestyle plus get great deals on new units.”

Online ticket buyers will receive a free, one-day parking pass (a $15 value) for the Safeco Field parking garage (7’-0” clearance) sponsored by K/M Resorts and a coupon for a free cup of chowder from FX McRory’s. Those interested in returning another day are invited to stop by the Information Center at the show to register for complimentary return tickets.

This year’s show will again feature a beer and wine rest stop.

A Pirate Treasure Hunt will highlight children’s activities and free childcare (10 and younger) will be available over the weekend.

Show attendees will be able to check out any or all of the newest RV models at their own pace and compare right on the spot, not possible by driving from dealer to dealer. Manufacturer representatives will be on hand to provide valuable information and advice. A fully-equipped RV and tow vehicle will be on display at the “Ask the Technician” exhibit. There will be a 45-foot, Freightliner diesel chassis on display and RV service experts will give demonstrations and answer everyone’s questions.

During the show, RV dealers offer special financing options and competitive show prices, which can be substantial. Just in time for tax time, attendees can learn how the interest on an RV can be deducted like a home mortgage. “Most people don’t realize that,” said Helgeson. “The tax savings can be substantial making RV ownership even more affordable.”

Special financing options will be offered by presenting sponsor WSECU.

The annual event is popular with beginning RVers as well as veterans. “Beginners will be able to do a lot of research in one place and will typically get a great price if they decide to buy,” said Helgeson. “Most RVers will buy five or more RVs in their lifetime, so the show is an excellent opportunity for those who already have an RV to scrutinize all of the latest models. Many people attend each year just to see what’s new, doing their research and taking advantage of the competitive sales atmosphere to make a great buy.”

There will be a “RV Orientation” class for beginners considering RV ownership—a “what you need to know” hands-on walk through of an RV. A certified RV technician will demonstrate the operation of all systems including appliances, LP gas, electrical, fresh and waste water. The demonstration is designed to eliminate the concerns that first-time buyers might have and give them a true feel of what RV ownership is like. The exhibit is free and will be offered every hour from noon to 5pm.

A “Bring Your Toys Display” will feature fun and innovative ideas about how to make RVing even more fun. Snowmobiles, ATVs, kayaks, and motorcycles will be on display. On Thursday and Friday, show attendees are invited to take a complimentary tour of CenturyLink Field, home of the Seahawks.

General admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors 62 and older. Children 17 and younger will be admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday & Friday, 10 to 8 on Saturday and 10 to 5 on Sunday.

More information is available at SeattleRVshow.com.

ABOUT the MHRV Show Association

The MHRV Show Association was formed in 1966 for the express purpose of promoting the RV and manufactured home industries. MHRV showcases the best and newest products while educating the public through show seminars and exhibits. MHRV consists of manufacturers, dealers and vendor member organizations with an all-volunteer Board of Directors. MHRV produces the Seattle RV Show and the Puyallup RV Show and provides RVing information year-round through its blog site, NorthwestRVing.com.

About WSECU

Formed in 1957, WSECU is a member-owned credit union serving all of the people of Washington State. They embrace the values of giving, sharing and supporting the communities they serve. They combine those values with providing exceptional personal service, low fees and banking anywhere, anytime. The dollars their members deposit go right back into the communities in Washington.

Additional information is available at http://www.wsecu.org.