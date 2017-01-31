O’Neal Expands Food and Beverage Capabilities

David Dixon "This new SBU will specialize in delivering integrated planning, design and construction services for complex food and beverage projects,” said Kevin Bean, president and CEO of O’Neal.

O’Neal, Inc., an integrated design and construction firm, has announced expanded capabilities for the food, beverage and consumer packaged goods markets. The company is launching a Food and Beverage Strategic Business Unit (SBU) that will focus on food processing, food distribution and the broader consumer packaged goods markets. The firm has hired David Dixon as Food and Beverage SBU Leader.

“The new Food and Beverage Business Unit will allow us to provide new and expanded capabilities within the sector. This new SBU will specialize in delivering integrated planning, design and construction services for complex food and beverage projects,” said Kevin Bean, president and CEO of O’Neal. “David brings extensive expertise to this sector and will guide services that deliver the highest value to our clients.”

O’Neal currently delivers complex capital projects for a wide range of Fortune 500 food and beverage, chemical, industrial manufacturing and pharmaceutical clients.

“It’s great to be with a firm that has the sector’s best planning tools, cutting edge project management and design technology, and a deep bench in all disciplines,” said Dixon. “And as an employee-owned firm, the associates here are very dedicated, very experienced, and very responsive to client’s needs.”

Dixon has over 25 years of professional experience in the food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. He has extensive international Project Management experience. He is recognized as a specialist in food safety and sanitary design of processes and facilities for the food industry, and has years of professional experience in global supply chain consulting. He has previous career experience with global corporations and leading design-build firms. Dixon graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, from the University of Kansas.

About O’Neal Inc.:

O’Neal Inc. is an integrated design and construction firm that specializes in project delivery. For over 42 years, O’Neal has been successfully delivering capital projects in the automotive, foods, pharmaceutical/biotech, process chemical, manufacturing, energy and pulp and paper markets worldwide. The company, founded in 1975, has offices in Greenville, S.C., Atlanta, Ga. In 2016 O’Neal was named as one of the Best Places to Work in S.C. by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. For information, please visit http://www.onealinc.com.