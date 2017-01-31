"With the Hanzo Platform, infinite possibilities exist to help organizations collect, preserve, analyze and act upon everything web.” - Mark Williamson, Co-Founder and CTO at Hanzo

Hanzo - the gold standard in the legally defensible collection, preservation and analysis of native format web and social media content for global brands - today announced an integration with Slack Enterprise Grid, the essential team collaboration platform, to make it easy for companies to collect, preserve, analyze and act on Slack content.

Customers such as Twitter, LinkedIn, PayPal, Allianz, T Rowe Price, Ameriprise, United Healthcare, Coca-Cola, John Deere and the Department of Justice rely on The Hanzo Platform to capture, analyze and act on web and social content. Now, customers who utilize Slack for team collaboration within the Enterprise have seamless integration with Hanzo’s Platform to easily manage eDiscovery workflows and review tools, and provide analytics and insights on the sheer volume of content created on Slack’s platform.

The Hanzo and Slack integration allows customers to:



Solve critical challenges customers face around eDiscovery collection and preservation for Slack content, integrating into existing eDiscovery workflows

Easily collect, preserve and analyze Slack content, including embedded files and third party links, even for private messages and groups

Gain expert insights into a variety of business challenges - including IP and litigation protection, adherence to policies and procedures and more

Slack customers want the flexibility and ease of use they’ve come to enjoy, with the added benefit of being able to respond to litigation and investigations efficiently, and perhaps most importantly, defensibly. The Hanzo integration with Slack Enterprise Grid now allows compliance and eDiscovery teams to collect and preserve Slack content - including embedded files and third party links - even for private messages and groups.

“With the Hanzo Platform, infinite possibilities exist to help organizations collect, preserve, analyze and act upon everything web,” said Mark Williamson, Co-Founder and CTO at Hanzo. “Our integration with Slack will enable our current and future joint customers to gain invaluable insights from - and act appropriately on - the sheer volume of content that is created every day.”

Customers who are interested in finding out more about the Hanzo and Slack integration can request more information with one of our Hanzo experts.