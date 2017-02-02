The Best Website Builder for Small Business Releases New General Purpose Theme

Share Article

Sitestro, the best website builder for small business has released a new theme available to all customers.

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

The new theme released by Sitestro named Starter Two is now available to all Sitestro subscribers (as well as anyone on a free trial). The Starter Two theme is aimed to be a general purpose theme usable by a variety of business types. It also comes in a multitude of colors making it versatile and applicable to nearly any business’s branding.

As with all themes created by the best website builder for small business, Starter Two is mobile-friendly and easily swapped to or from any existing theme. To see a demo of Starter Two or any of the other themes Sitestro has to offer, visit https://sitestro.com and experience what makes Sitestro the best website builder for small business.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Mike Lepore
Sitestro
+1 312-471-9222
Email >
Visit website