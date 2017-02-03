Learn from the Experts at the Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show

Expert information is one of the most important resources the Home & Garden Show has to offer, says Tammy Ridgley, Show Manager.

Melinda Myers is a nationally known gardening expert, author, TV/radio host and columnist. She has more than 30 years of horticulture experience and has written more than 20 gardening books, including the nationally released title Can't Miss Small Space Gardening. Melinda has a master's degree in horticulture, is a certified arborist and was a horticulture instructor with tenure.

She hosts the nationally syndicated “Melinda's Garden Moment,” which airs on more than 125 TV and radio stations throughout the United States. She is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and writes the twice monthly “Gardeners’ Questions” newspaper column. She appears regularly as a guest expert on numerous national and local television and radio shows. Melinda hosted "The Plant Doctor" radio program for more than 20 years, as well as Great Lakes Gardener on PBS. She has written articles for Better Homes and Gardens and Fine Gardening and was a columnist and contributing editor for Backyard Living magazine.

Melinda’s seminars:

Small Scale Plants with Big Impact - Fill every corner of the garden, balcony or deck with plants that create year round beauty. Small plants with colorful foliage, fruit and form can add beauty to any size landscape, whether people are gardening in a small city lot or larger suburban yard.

Stunning Curb Appeal for the Front Yard and Entryway - No matter where it is located, every home can benefit from some added curb appeal. Melinda will share tips on everything from quick and affordable to more elaborate makeovers to create a beautiful and welcoming front yard and entrance. Attendees with learn ways to dress up a front door and walkway, add some creative container gardens or create a stunning garden bed, border or entryway garden.

Creating a Pollinators' Garden - People will learn how to enjoy the many benefits of attracting bees, birds and butterflies to the garden. Gardeners enjoy the beauty and increased productivity in their gardens and pollinators benefit from the food, water and shelter provided. Pollinators can be attracted to any garden, no matter the size.

Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, speaker and radio/TV personality. He has worked for more than 20 years bringing expert gardening information to home gardeners and delights in making gardening information simple, fun and accessible to everyone. Charlie co-hosts “In The Garden” on his local CBS station and a weekly call-in radio show. Charlie has also written for national magazines such as Organic Gardening and contributed to many of the “Gardening for Dummies” titles, authoring Urban Gardening for Dummies and Vegetable Gardening for Dummies. His latest book all about edible landscaping is called Foodscaping (CSP Press, 2015).

Charlie is the former host of PBS’s Garden Smart, reaching more than 60 million households. He has been a gardening expert on many national syndicated television and radio shows such as HGTV’s “Today at Home,” Discovery Channel’s “Home Matters,” Sirius Radio’s Martha Stewart Living, and Garden Life Radio. He was also the senior horticulturist and spokesperson for the National Gardening Association (NGA).

Charlie’s Seminar:

Foodscaping: A Practical Guide to Edible Landscaping - Based on Charlie’s recently published Foodscaping book, this seminar will provide information about ways to incorporate edibles in the yard without sacrificing beauty. Seminar will be presented on Friday at 6:30 and Saturday at 12:30.

Show visitors can also attend informative seminars at the Cooking Stage, sponsored by Callier & Thompson Kitchens, Baths and Appliances. Chefs from Dierbergs School of Cooking will share great tips and techniques in fun cooking demonstrations showcasing a variety of recipes and dishes. STLVegGirl Caryn Dugan, Marianne Moore, Sally Bruns, Christi Maggi and Beth Wilkinson will show attendees how to create delicious desserts, a variety of easy 30-minute meals, vegan and non-vegan recipes for spinach artichoke dip, and more.

People looking to update their kitchen or bath won’t want to miss Kitchen & Bath Transformations, presented by Callier & Thompson Kitchens, Baths and Appliances. In this seminar attendees will see before and after photos of beautiful, functional kitchen and bath transformations and learn about the process, from design, selection of appliances, fixtures and finishes, to completion.

