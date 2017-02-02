Neal Stanley is the interim COO and consultant for ANE, Agency Network Exchange. Stanley joined the ANE Board in December 2016. “Our business model is working for independent agencies that want to stay competitive and grow,” said John Tiene, CEO, ANE.

ANE, Agency Network Exchange LLC, announced it added seven new agencies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey last year to grow its membership to more than 50 independently owned and operated agencies. The network, which began with just seven agencies in 2009, helped its members write more than $22 million in new business premiums over the last three years and paid more than $5.6 million in profit sharing to members in the same period.

“ANE’s continued momentum across New Jersey and Pennsylvania demonstrates that our business model is working for independent agencies that want to stay competitive and grow,” said John Tiene, CEO, ANE. “ANE will continue to add talent, realign staff and invest in technology that drives our members’ success and helps us achieve our goal of expanding the network across the Mid-Atlantic states.”

ANE added four agencies in New Jersey:



U.S. Insurance (Newton, N.J.)

Richards & Summers (Denville, N.J.)

Livingston Insurance Agency (Livingston, N.J.)

Fidella Insurance (Mount Laurel, N.J.)

ANE added three agencies in Pennsylvania:

Absolute Insurance Agency (Upper Chichester, Pa.)

Commercial Insurance Providers Group (Levittown, Pa.)

The DeAngelo Company (Wyomissing, Pa.)

ANE Personnel Announcements

ANE also named Neal Stanley as interim chief operating officer and consultant. Stanley joined the ANE Board of Directors in 2016 as its first independent member. Jocelyn Rineer was promoted to vice president, field operations.

Stanley has over 40 years of experience as the president or senior officer of insurance companies and agencies. He recently retired from United Valley Insurance Services, Inc., one of the nation’s largest agency networks, where he was a director and COO. He continues in a consulting role with the company, assisting its member agencies in perpetuation and acquisitions.

Rineer joined ANE from E&K Agency, Inc. of Eatontown, N.J., where she served for 15 years as Commercial Lines marketing manager with responsibility for placing a wide variety of commercial lines risks with numerous standard and wholesale outlets. As director of Field Services, Rineer was the primary contact for ANE’s New Jersey members. A licensed producer, Rineer is also a Certified Insurance Counselor.

About ANE

ANE, Agency Network Exchange LLC, was founded in 2009 to give independent insurance agents increased strength in the marketplace. ANE’s innovative and flexible model for independent agencies responds to the individual needs of agencies of all sizes. The group pools premiums to increase contingent revenue, provides direct access to market so agents can close more sales, and provides active support to help agents be better business owners. Visit ane-agents.com for more information.