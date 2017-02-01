Bench Appoints Rehan Mohammad as VP, Finance

Rehan Mohammad, Vice President, Finance at Bench. 'As Bench enters its fifth year of operation, it is important to have a strategically-minded head of finance to guide our direction and encourage our goal to serve one million customers by 2025.' - Ian Crosby

Bench, the largest online bookkeeping service in North America, today announced former Silicon Valley Director, Rehan Mohammad, has joined the company as Vice President, Finance. Since launching in 2012, Bench has scaled from four to 250 employees to better serve thousands of small business owners across the United States. Mohammad will oversee Bench’s financial strategy and operations as it accelerates through its pivotal growth stage, expediting the automation of bookkeeping with a goal of doubling bookkeeper efficiency by 2020. Additionally, Mohammad will ensure smooth relations with Bench’s portfolio of top-tier investors including Bain Capital Ventures.

Mohammad has nearly a decade of capital markets experience, and a record of success in driving growth, as well as leading business planning, strategy and performance. Prior to joining Bench, Mohammad was Director of Business Operations at Under Armour’s digital division, aimed at providing the technology needed to train, perform and improve. Prior to Under Armour, Mohammad was Head of Finance and Business Operations at MyFitnessPal, where he led the financial and business strategy behind its $475M acquisition by Under Armour. Mohammad was instrumental in evaluating and prioritizing strategic product and business opportunities while supporting long-range planning for expansion into new markets and products.

“Rehan’s background is well suited to accelerate Bench’s growth and pursuit in driving technology in traditionally tech-averse spaces, like bookkeeping,” said Ian Crosby, Co-Founder and CEO of Bench. “As Bench enters its fifth year of operation, it is important to have a strategically-minded head of finance to guide our direction and encourage our goal to serve one million customers by 2025.”

Mohammad will be responsible for driving Bench’s market strategy, including financial forecasting, budgeting and planning, deployment and analysis, as well as managing investor relations and fundraising.

About Bench

Bench is a four-year-old fintech company that automates accounting tasks to organize the financials of small businesses, independent contractors, and entrepreneurs. Pairing its intuitive software with a live bookkeeping team, Bench combines the convenience and efficiency of modern technology with the expertise and time-savings afforded by a professional service to let business owners get back to doing what they love: running their business. To date, over $10.2 billion have been ‘crunched’ by Bench bookkeepers.

Bench was founded by Forbes 30-Under-30 winner Ian Crosby, along with Jordan Menashy, Adam Saint, and Pavel Rodionov in 2012. Unlike traditional accounting solutions, the company provides subscription access to proprietary, cloud-based software in combination with in-house bookkeepers to serve their clients. Bench has raised $33M to date, services thousands of business owners across the country, and currently employs 250 people out of its North American headquarters. Follow @Bench or visit https://bench.co.