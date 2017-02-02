KidCheck Voted Best Children’s Check-In System for Children’s Ministry

KidCheck is pleased to announce its secure children’s check-in system has been Voted Best Check-In System for Children’s Ministry. This recognition comes from a poll conducted by Children’s Ministry Deals.

The question is often posed on their Children’s Pastors Only Facebook group about which is the best children’s check-in software for churches. To answer the question once and for all, Children’s Ministry Deals asked their 15,000+ members to cast their vote for the best children’s check-in system.

“KidCheck is excited and honored to be Voted Best Check-in System for Children’s Ministry,” said Alex Smith, KidCheck CEO. “Our goal is to help churches by providing a best-in-class, easy-to-use, highly secure children’s check-in system, backed by excellent support. Our thanks to all those that voted for KidCheck.”

About KidCheck

KidCheck, Inc. provides secure children’s check-in software and complete check-in station systems for churches, fitness facilities, and organizations caring for children. KidCheck believes every child deserves a chance to grow in a safe environment, and every parent deserves peace-of-mind about the safety of their children. KidCheck is committed to delivering easy-to-use, innovative, and reliable check-in systems backed by world class support. To learn more or to request a demo visit http://www.kidcheck.com.