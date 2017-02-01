Rollerblade® Hosts 10K Skate Challenge in Orlando, Florida

Rollerblade®, the worldwide leader in inline skating, invites any individual who can safely skate on their own to meet up with other inline skate-enthusiasts and Rollerblade® athlete, Jorge Botero, for a friendly 10K challenge in Orlando, Florida. On February 5, 2017, interested participants can meet Rollerblade® and Botero for a fun, informative, and lighthearted day of skating and competing against other skaters while practicing techniques with a pro. In addition to hosting the 10K challenge, Botero, who is a three-time World Champion professional skater and coaching consultant, will be available to provide tips and tricks to those in attendance.

“I’m super excited for this year’s 10K challenge event,” said Botero. “This is a great opportunity to share my passion for skating and encourage others to pursue an active lifestyle. I first began inline skating as a child growing up in Orlando, and I hope to encourage those in my hometown to pursue this fun, rewarding sport.”

The upcoming event will be the second 10K Challenge Botero has hosted in Orlando, and following this 2017 kick-off event, he will be hosting a 10K Challenge twice a month in the same location, allowing participants to challenge themselves by continuously working to improve their times. Those participating should bring a smartphone or watch to record their own skating time with a fitness tracking app and share on social media with the hashtag #rollerblade10k to see how they stack up with other attendees.

Participants must bring their own skates, which should be checked beforehand to ensure safe and speedy skating. In addition, it is highly encouraged that all skaters bring protective gear such as a helmet and wrist guards. Minors under 15 years old should be accompanied by an adult on skates or bicycle.

The Rollerblade® 10K challenge is free to enter. All participating skaters should plan to meet outside the YMCA located at 10501 Jay Blanchard Trail, in Orlando, Florida, at 8 a.m. The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Rollerblade is also introducing similar events across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Seattle. Details for these future events will be announced at a later date.

For more tips for the 10K challenge, click here, and for more information on Rollerblade®, visit http://www.rollerblade.com.

###

Rollerblade® is an international leader in the inline skate industry and founder of one of the fastest growing sports, with more than 17.3 million participants worldwide. Headquartered locally in West Lebanon, NH, and internationally based in Giavera, Italy, Rollerblade is a top innovator in inline skates, accessories and gear with over 250 patented products. Today many athletes, fitness fanatics and thrill seekers enjoy the benefits of inline skating as it continues to grow as a lifestyle sport for all levels to experience. To learn more visit http://www.rollerblade.com, “like” Rollerblade on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RollerbladeUSA or follow the company on Twitter @GoRollerblade.