Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named PowerMedia® XMS as a 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award winner, presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

“PowerMedia XMS enables service providers to confidently deploy their real-time media-intensive applications in the cloud and accelerate their evolution to an NFV architecture. As the number one choice for software-based media servers, and the only media server with MRB capabilities, we are honored that TMC has recognized our emphasis on innovation in the cloud voice and video media processing space,” said Jim Machi, SVP of Product Management and Marketing.

Dialogic’s PowerMedia XMS is a highly scalable, software-only media server that enables standards-based, real- time multimedia communications solutions for IMS, MRF, Enterprise, and WebRTC applications on premise or in the cloud. Built on 15+ years of software media processing experience, PowerMedia XMS is trusted by world-class service providers and large enterprises to power millions of rich media sessions.

Drawing upon cloud and virtualization, two of the most powerful trends in computing, NFV (Network Function Virtualization) promises to deliver new levels of flexibility, efficiency, and agility to service providers. By virtualizing network functions on COTS hardware – functions that previously required dedicated, purpose-built hardware – service providers will find themselves able to react more rapidly to market trends, more effectively meet user demands, and more efficiently deliver new services and applications that will drive new revenue streams.

INTERNET TELEPHONY’s NFV Products of the Year recognize those companies and solutions leading the growth of this rapidly-emerging technology.

“Recognizing leaders advancing NFV, TMC is proud to announce Dialogic as a recipient of the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "PowerMedia XMS has demonstrated innovation and will help drive continued growth in this rapidly-evolving industry. It is our pleasure to honor Dialogic for its inspiring work.”

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers and developers around the globe.

Dialogic and PowerMedia XMS are registered trademarks of Dialogic Corporation or a subsidiary thereof (“Dialogic”). Other trademarks mentioned and/or marked herein belong to their respective owners.

