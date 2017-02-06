Mobile Device Cloud Platform Kobiton Expands Beta Offering

Kobiton simplifies mobile device testing so products can get to market faster “Testing an app on a wide variety of actual devices is a crucial, yet often neglected, step in launching a successful mobile product,” explained Vu Lam, founder of QASymphony and now Kobiton.

Kobiton, the innovative new mobile device testing platform from the team behind QASymphony, today announced an expansion of its initial beta offering. The mobile device cloud platform empowers mobile developers to build high performing applications faster, offering remote access to a robust lab of real iOS and Android devices to perform manual or automated testing.

“Testing an app on a wide variety of actual devices is a crucial, yet often neglected, step in launching a successful mobile product,” explained Vu Lam, founder of QASymphony and now Kobiton. “With such an overwhelming number of devices and OS combinations in use, it can be a daunting task to get access to and test on these devices.”

“Because of our success and experience with testing, our clients were asking us to take on the challenge of testing on mobile devices. To address that opportunity, we developed Kobiton to help mobile developers ship better products, faster.”

Through Kobiton, developers can cost effectively access a growing portfolio of iOS and Android devices to test their product before launch. The lab currently offers a broad range of iPhones, iPads, as well as Samsung, LG, Nexus, Moto devices and even the Google Pixel. New devices are added as they are introduced to ensure that multiple generations of technology are available for testing. Both manual and automated testing is supported on Kobiton with robust reporting that captures testing history and results. Automatically generated activity logs allow developers to identify potential issues faster, so a quality product can get to market sooner.

In this expanded beta, participants are asked to test their software products, for free, in exchange for their feedback. Access to the beta will be offered through the end of March 2017. Visit Kobiton.com to sign up for the beta.

“We seek to make access to real devices simple and cost effective so developers can create great products that resonate with their customers,” said Lam.

Kobiton was created by Atlanta-based KMS Technology, which also founded QASymphony.

“We are a proud Atlanta company,” said Josh Lieberman, president of KMS Technology and co-founder of Kobiton. “With its strong business community and technology ecosystem, the city is a great proving ground for mobile technologies.”

Visit Kobiton.com for more information on the beta. To learn more about KMS Technology, visit kms-technology.com.

About Kobiton

Atlanta-based Kobiton is a mobile device cloud platform that empowers developers to build great products faster, offering access to the configurations and actual devices they need to test on to ensure a seamless user experience.

Kobiton automatically checks for issues and creates real time activity logs to enable developers to identify and resolve errors sooner. The faster an issue can be identified, the sooner it can get to market.

The beta offering of Kobiton is available for free through March 2017. Visit kobiton.com to learn more and sign up to participate in the beta.

About KMS Technology

KMS Technology was founded by a team of information technology veterans in the United States and Vietnam with a vision of building an agile, innovative and efficient organization that increases our client’s shareholder value.

KMS provides services across the software development lifecycle through partnerships with clients ranging from start-ups to large technology companies. We offer two main service lines: Offshore Product Development and Independent Software Testing.

Our objective with our clients is to collaboratively build success stories. With every client’s engagement, we expect both KMS Technology and our clients to share stories of successful projects, products and relationships that we grow and develop each day. We are proud to say that since the start of KMS Technology, 100% of our clients are ecstatic and reference-able. If you are interested in learning more about KMS Technology and working with us to write your own success story, contact us.