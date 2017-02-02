The Carneros Wine Alliance Elects A New Board of Directors

Carla Bosco has served on the Carneros Wine Alliance board since 2014 and previously served as vice chair and secretary of the alliance. “The Carneros region is alive with new wine tasting experiences, tasting room openings, culinary adventures and world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir production,” said Carneros Wine Alliance Board Chair, Carla Bosco.

The Carneros Wine Alliance, a non-profit association of wineries and grape-growers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA), announced today that they have elected a new board of directors for 2017. Carla Bosco of Bouchaine Vineyards has been elected as Chair of the Carneros Wine Alliance and former Chair, Crista Johnson of Schug Carneros Estate Winery, has been named Vice-Chair of the board. TJ Evans of Domaine Carneros will continue to serve as Treasurer of the alliance. The board also welcomed three new board members including Hilary Berkey of Etude Vineyards, Emily Bryne of Liana Estates, and Mathew Fitch of Truchard Vineyards.

“The Carneros region is alive with new wine tasting experiences, tasting room openings, culinary adventures and world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir production,” said Carneros Wine Alliance Board Chair, Carla Bosco. “We are thrilled to welcome our new board members to assist us in continuing this momentum and make 2017 the year to visit Carneros.”

As part of the board appointments, the Carneros Wine Alliance also created an advisory board that includes founding board member Anne Moller-Racke of The Donum Estate, and prior board members Alison Crowe of Garnet Vineyards and Jennifer LaRosa of Poseidon Vineyards. All board positions were effective as of January 1, 2017 and will continue for one calendar year.

Carla Bosco has served on the Carneros Wine Alliance board since 2014 and previously served as vice chair and secretary of the alliance. She is director of communications at Bouchaine Vineyards. Crista Johnson is marketing communications manager at Schug Carneros Estate and previously served as the Chair of the Carneros Wine Alliance for one year. Winemaker TJ Evans is the head of still wine production for Domaine Carneros, the preeminent sparkling wine and Pinot Noir producer founded by Champagne Taittinger. The three new CWA board members are Hilary Berkey, Emily Bryne and Mathew Fitch. Hilary is the brand manager at Etude Vineyards where she leads on the marketing efforts, Emily runs brand relations at Liana Estate and rounding out the new board is Mathew who directs the sales & marketing at Truchard Vineyards.

ABOUT THE CARNEROS WINE ALLIANCE:

The Carneros Wine Alliance is a non-profit association of wineries and grape-growers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA). Carneros is located at the crossroads of two major wine regions, the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. A cool-climate appellation influenced by the waters of the San Francisco Bay, Carneros has long been known for Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and sparkling wine production. The Carneros Wine Alliance is committed to promoting the distinction, diversity and above all, quality, of grapes and wines from Carneros. Visit Carneros.com // @CarnerosWine - Facebook, Twitter, Flickr. and Instagram.