The Stags Leap District Winegrowers announced today that tickets to Vineyard to Vintner 2017 go on sale Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. PST. Each year, member wineries of the Stags Leap District Winegrowers open their doors for this one weekend, giving visitors exclusive access to the wines, vineyards and people behind this iconic wine region. Visitors receive personal, backstage access to vintner homes and historic wineries alike, with private tours, barrel tastings and food pairings, all set amongst the glorious vineyards and towering Palisades of the Stags Leap District.

“Vineyard to Vintner offers visitors a wine experience like no other,” said Nancy Bialek, Executive Director of Stags Leap District Winegrowers. “It’s a full weekend with library wine dinners, open houses and a vintner-hosted lunch. Guests have unparalleled vintner and winemaker access and can taste the world-renowned Cabernets of this region, in the most relaxed of settings. Cabernet fans look forward to this weekend, year after year.”

This year’s Vineyard to Vintner hosting wineries include Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Stags' Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards.

The Vineyard to Vintner weekend includes:



Exclusive Vintner-Hosted Library Wine Dinners: Friday, April 28, 2017 // 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Vineyard to Vintner begins Friday night with four distinct dinners. Each 45-person dinner is co-hosted by several vintners and is prepared by a famed Napa Valley chef. The 2017 Friday dinner venues include Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Silverado Vineyards, and Stags’ Leap Winery. Each co-hosting vintner digs deep into their cellars to share their most cherished library wines for this food and wine experience.

Back-Stage Open Houses: Saturday, April 29, 2017 // 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

On Saturday, individual Winery Open Houses provide back-stage access to the Association’s member wineries. Guests spend the day with vintners and winemakers at their private homes and historic wineries and enjoy special access to wines and food not available to the general public.

Vintner-Hosted Lunch and Appellation Collection Tasting: Sunday, April 30, 2017 // 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

The Vineyard to Vintner weekend concludes Sunday with a vintner-hosted farm-to-table buffet lunch. Set among the sprawling vineyards at Regusci Winery V2V guests also get the first “sneak peak” of the 2014 Stags Leap District Appellation Collection.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets go on sale, February 14, 2017. You can find more information and purchase tickets, at http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V. Prices range from $690 for a three-day pass, to $545 for a two-day pass (Friday/Saturday), $340 for a two-day pass (Saturday/Sunday), and $195 for a Saturday single-day pass. ‘Signature Wine Weekends for Two’ packages are available for $3,399 and include two passes for all three days of the event, the limited 2014 Appellation Collection of 17 handcrafted 2014 SLD designated Cabernet Sauvignons each signed exclusively by the vintners, and one Solle two-bottle jacquard and leather embossed wine tote. More information can be found at http://www.stagsleapdistrict.com/V2V.

About Stags Leap District Winegrowers:

The Stags Leap District Winegrowers is a non-profit association of vintners and growers united by the mission of enhancing the reputation of the appellation and its wines, and sharing its quality with the wine-loving world. The SLDWA is comprised of 17 wineries and 10 grower members. Wineries include: Baldacci Family Vineyards, Chimney Rock Winery, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Clos Du Val, Ilsley Vineyards, Lindstrom Wines, Malk Family Vineyards, Odette Estate Winery, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Quixote Winery, Regusci Winery, Shafer Vineyards, Silverado Vineyards, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Stags’ Leap Winery, Steltzner Vineyards, and Taylor Family Vineyards. To learn more about the Stags Leap District, please visit stagsleapdistrict.com or find the Association on Facebook.com/StagsLeapDistrict, Instagram.com/SLDistrict Twitter @SLDistrict.