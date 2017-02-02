Concert Technologies President Honored with Prestigious Industry Award

Concert Technologies today announced that President and CEO, Dennis W. Mazaris, was presented with the 2017 Harry J. Pfister award, during the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition. Awarded by the University of South Florida’s College of Engineering, the award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of telecommunications/information and communications technology. Named for past BICSI president and Winter Conference founder Harry Pfister, the award promotes the efforts of individuals who promote the profession and enhance the scientific, technical, or educational aspects of the industry, or who promote the professionalism of the industry.

“I am humbled for my name to be added to such a long list of industry innovators,” said Dennis Mazaris, President of Concert Technologies. “Because I believe in the value of investing in people through continuing education, Concert was the first entity in the Mid-Atlantic to receive BICSI Authorized Design Training Provider status. Our customers tell us that they see the difference in the quality of our work. In no small measure, this is due to us putting our project managers on a 2-year career path to achieving the RTPM credential.”

As a long-time active BICSI member, Mazaris regularly presents at its conferences, and has participated in many panels. In a telecommunications career spanning over 30 years, he has worked in a variety of roles. Today, as President and CEO of Concert, Mazaris sets strategic direction for the company and promotes the value to the industry of using skilled Project Management resources to run large-scale technology rollouts. Past winners of the Harry J. Pfister Award, include notable individuals such as 2010 winner Jonathan Jew, Co-Chair of the TIA-942 Data Center Standard; Bob Stoffels, noted author and editor; former BICSI President Dunn Harvey; and Joe O’Brien, recognizing his lifelong efforts to promote fire safety.

About Concert Technologies:

Concert Technologies is a privately-held technology rollout company based in Dulles, VA. By applying the industry’s only system of project management methodologies, Concert customers receive consistently high-quality orchestrated multi-site technology rollouts; delivered on time, within budget, and at mass scale. With more than 343,000 rollouts successfully delivered, and a “Done Right First Time” percentage of 99.7%; Concert is the rollout partner of choice for 93% of US federal government agencies and 66% of the Fortune 100. To learn more, visit Concert Technologies at: http://www.ConcertTech.com