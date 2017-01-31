TST is a top globally performing Google Cloud Premier Partner. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our teams of GEE engineers to continue to support our amazing users and to contribute code to this community project for a long time to come,” said AJ Clark, TST CEO.

On January 30, 2017 Google made the exciting announcement that Google Earth Enterprise (GEE), the server-based and offline version of Google Earth used by many in National Security, Private Sector, Education, and Humanitarian organizations around the world, will be released in March on GitHub as an Open Source software package. Previously slated for an end-of-life deprecation, the software platform for visualizing private maps and all types of data over a 3D globe will live on with support and contributions from long-time Google Cloud Premier Partner Thermopylae Sciences & Technology (TST) as well as other partners in the Open Source community.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our teams of GEE engineers to continue to support our amazing users and to contribute code to this community project for a long time to come,” said AJ Clark, TST CEO. “We are thankful to the entire Google team as we support preparing the code base for its migration to GitHub.”

As TST moves into this next phase of GEE as an Open Source project, the company is utilizing its depth and breadth of engineering knowledge of the platform to plan for a long future of updates and enhancements with broad inclusive participation from the geospatial community. Support is planned for all Open Sourced aspects of GEE including GEE Server, GEE Fusion, and GEE Portable Server. As a four-time award winning Google partner for Maps / Geo, TST has a rich history of solving unique and complex geospatial problem sets. Drawing from that experience and moving to this next chapter of GEE opens up an intriguing landscape of possibilities particularly in cleared, disconnected, or bandwidth-constrained environments.

More information on TST’s involvement in the GEE Open Source initiative can be found at http://geo.t-sciences.com. Google’s announcement can be read by visiting https://maps-apis.googleblog.com/2017/01/open-sourcing-google-earth-enterprise.html.

About Thermopylae

Thermopylae Sciences & Technology is one of Google’s top globally performing Google Cloud Premier Partners, with a decade of close collaboration with Google sales and engineering, offering strong technical solutions for implementing Google Earth and Google Maps API. We are a multiple Google award-winning firm including the NORTHAM Business Impact Award for Maps 2015, Global Partner of the Year for Maps 2013, North American Deployment Partner of the Year for Maps 2013, and North American Innovation Partner of the Year for Maps 2012. TST is a longtime supporter of the Defense and Intelligence community as well as our customer base of private sector customers from startups to Fortune 50 companies. TST is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

