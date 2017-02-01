Better Business Bureau (BBB) and its Center for Character Ethics announces that entries and nominations for the 2017 Spark Awards – a Torch Award for Entrepreneurship are now being accepted.

The Spark Awards is a BBB recognition award in partnership with BBB’s Center for Character Ethics and CivicHacks, which will recognize millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a higher level of character, generate a culture that is authentic, and connect with their community.

In coordination with the Torch Awards for Ethics TRUST! Principles, the Spark Awards will involve three key categories: character, culture and community. The Spark Awards will be presented to the three finalists in the 2017 Spark Awards Class during CivicHacks’s Startup Storytellers event at the Columbus Museum of Art on April 19th. The 2017 Spark Awards Class and this year’s finalists will be honored that evening, will be involved with telling their stories during simultaneous BBB, Center and CivicHacks events throughout the year, and will be recognized at the 2017 Torch Awards event in the fall.

For award criteria, to apply or nominate a business, please visit bbbsparkaward.com.

