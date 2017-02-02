Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in Americans over the age of 65. Caring for heart failure patients is an extraordinary responsibility, and support for carers can lead to better outcomes for patients.

The International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) will initiate a 4 nation study of carers of persons with heart failure in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This study, the first multi-national study on caregivers who are assisting a relative or friend with heart failure, seeks to learn more of the impact of caregiving to a heart failure patient on the carer. IACO defines a family carer (or caregiver) as an unpaid individual who is involved in the care of a person with heart failure. This can be a spouse, partner, parent, another family member or close friend. Heart failure is a clinical syndrome in which the heart fails to pump efficiently or it fails to relax and fill efficiently. Symptoms include breathing difficulties, gathering of fluid in the lower limbs or stomach and extreme lethargy and tiredness.

“We’re pleased to have received funding from Novartis to undertake this landmark study to determine the impact heart failure has on family carers,” noted Gail Hunt, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving and the President of IACO. “We hope that the research findings can be used to target support services to these carers to enable them to continue to provide care.”

“Heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalization in Americans over the age of 65. Caring for heart failure patients is an extraordinary responsibility, and support for carers can lead to better outcomes for patients”, said Mary McGowan, CEO of WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

Carers in those 4 nations interested in participating in the 10 minute questionnaire, can access it at http://www.internationalcarers.org/research-study-on-carers-of-persons-with-heart-failure/. Results will be released at the 7th International Carers Conference, October 4-6, 2017, Adelaide, Australia.

IACO is a global coalition of 14 member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, each IAGO member country is represented by a nationally-renowned carer organization. The coalition meets annually to share best practices, identify global issues, and advocate for family carers.

