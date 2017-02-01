Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club #mylovestory Wedding Contest A wedding at Faro Blanco is a magical, one of a kind experience,” says Brittany Norton, Faro Blanco Wedding Specialist. “Our venues offer an intimate setting with a breathtaking backdrop.

February 1st is the launch date of Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club’s #mylovestory wedding contest where recently engaged couples and lovebirds are welcome to submit photo and share their love story in 250 characters or less using #faroblancoresort and #mylovestory in story submission. Enter photo and story, vote and share on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. One entry per couple, one vote per day. The Contest runs February 1 - March 15, 2017.

Couples are encouraged to share the love and the contest as the couple with the most votes will win the wedding in paradise. Winning couple will receive Wedding Ceremony on the Jetty at Faro Blanco Resort, overlooking the beautiful bay of the Florida Keys for up to 100 guests, Officiate provided by I Do Weddings by Jill, Bridal Bouquet and Boutonniere by J&J Flowers, Champagne Toast for up to 100 guests, 3 days/2 nights in our Specialty King Suite at the Hyatt Place Marathon Florida Keys for Bride and Groom, Discounted rates at the Hyatt Place Marathon for your attendees, Complimentary Breakfast for Hotel Guests, Discounts on Watersports, Snorkel Trip, or Sunset Cruise, Complimentary Lawn Games including Life Size Chess, Croquet, Corn Hole and more.

Submissions to the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club #mylovestory Wedding Contest will close midnight (Eastern Time Zone) on March 15, 2017 and winner to be announced March 25th via email and on Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club Facebook page. For further information regarding photo submissions and contest guidelines, please visit the #Mylovestory Wedding Contest information page.

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, is recipient of the WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Award for 2017. This prestigious award recognizes and honors the exemplary work the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club wedding professional team has done in 2016 and the highly regarded reputation established with clients. The resort was also named in Islands.com Best Wedding Locations of 2016.

“A wedding at Faro Blanco is a magical, one of a kind experience,” says Brittany Norton, Faro Blanco Wedding Specialist. “Our venues offer an intimate setting with a breathtaking backdrop. From our state of the art marina and the historic red and white lighthouse, to the jetty with picturesque palms and turquoise waters, every experience at faro blanco is unique. We customize each wedding to the clients wishes, creating the wedding of their dreams while making the entire wedding planning process fun and stress free.”

About Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club:

Something old is new again in the heart of the Florida Keys as this historic site and iconic Lighthouse has been revived with the Hyatt Place Hotel, state of the art marina and amenities that keep the old charm and history of the Florida Keys. Golden sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico are the backdrop for your special day.