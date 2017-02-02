Inceptra LLC will Support CONFORMiT in its Expansion in the US Market

“Our clients are facing hundreds of regulations and increased risk management issues which resulted in us seeing a growing demand for an integrated EHS platform. CONFORMiT EHS Solutions was the logical choice for us" said Jim Ryan, President of Inceptra

CONFORMiT today announced a new vendor partnership with Inceptra to promote CONFORMiT Environmental & Health and Safety Management solutions in the US Market. CONFORMiT will apply its EHS expertise and capabilities to help US companies improve their productivity and reduce their risks.

“The Inceptra partnership supports our development and expansion strategy and will help US companies benefit from our EHS extensive expertise and advanced solutions,” said Eric Desbiens, CEO of CONFORMiT, “Together with Inceptra, CONFORMiT will position its EHS Management Solutions in one of the largest EHS market.”

CONFORMiT and Inceptra will work together to deliver EHS solutions to customers in number of industries with a primary focus in Manufacturing. As a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) technologies and services, Inceptra works primarily with engineering and manufacturing companies across a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences and civil engineering.

“Our clients are facing hundreds of regulations and increased risk management issues which resulted in us seeing a growing demand for an integrated EHS platform. CONFORMiT EHS Solutions was the logical choice for us due to its depth of EHS capabilities and focus on customer success.” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Inceptra.

About CONFORMiT

CONFORMiT is a leading global Environmental, Health & Safety Management solution that puts the power of safety in the hands of the workforce. With 30 years of experience, CONFORMiT address the issues of strategic EHS management and the execution of EHS processes in the field. While addressing critical safety needs, CONFORMiT software helps companies of all sizes and industries manage their EHS regulatory obligations, minimize risks and provide clear savings in time and money.

About INCEPTRA LLC

Inceptra is a leading provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) technology and services to engineering and manufacturing companies across a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, consumer goods, high tech, life sciences and civil engineering. With over twenty years of industry-leading experience, we enable our customers to digitally design, simulate, produce and manage their products and processes improving their time to market, competitiveness, productivity and profitability.

Combining best-in-class PLM software and top-notch consulting services that maximize its value, Inceptra delivers the power of PLM – sustainable innovation capability. Dedicated exclusively to the Dassault Systemes PLM portfolio and complementary best-in-class solutions from DS partners, we help our customers capitalize on their PLM software investment and enhance their product innovation capabilities by providing extensive solution and process expertise through our internally developed best practices, automation techniques and industry-specific PLM services, as well as user training and support.

Our customers realize both top line growth and bottom line results through enhanced product innovation, extended collaborative design and manufacturing capabilities, the establishment of collaborative communities, automated product lifecycle processes, and optimized user productivity.