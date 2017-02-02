CDK Ventures exceeded all of our expectations and we are fortunate to have worked with their team.

December 29, 2016 – Edge Technologies, Inc. (Edge) a subsidiary of Intelligent Resumes, Inc. was acquired by Lotus Innovations, LLC (Lotus). CDK Ventures, LLC served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Edge. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Edge enables secure access, complete integration, role based visualizations and information sharing in large, heterogeneous and critical IT environments. Fortune 500 companies, managed service providers, and government agencies rely on Edge’s patented content retrieval and management system, which includes 120+ out-of-the-box integrations with 60 different vendor’s applications. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Edge Technologies has a recognized global footprint and an experienced leadership team at Edge Technologies will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Betsy Gorgei.

Edge CEO Betsy Gorgei said, “We knew that the process was complex and would require experience and domain knowledge. We met with several M&A firms and felt that CDK Ventures really understood our industry and exit goals. We wanted a buyer that would provide the resources and commitment needed to accelerate growth at Edge and that would continue to service our customers at the highest level. The CDK Ventures sale process and leadership led the charge to an ideal transaction for us and we are fortunate to have worked with their team.”

Edge has established itself among industry-leading global companies as a thought leader and expert in the integration and visualization of disparate systems and data sources.

Edge’s software platform and pre-built integrations quickly transforms disconnected UIs, KPIs, and raw data from BSM, NMS, OSS, and SIEM applications into unified, intuitive information and efficient workflow.

ABOUT CDK VENTURES, LLC

CDK Ventures is an independent investment bank that provides merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services, private equity investment and strategic consulting services to middle market businesses. CDK Ventures M&A advisory and valuation services reflect a comprehensive industry knowledge, extensive transactional successes, partner-level attention to every client engagement, and real-time understanding of industry specific valuation drivers. For more information call +1(657)215-0182, visit http://www.cdkventures.com or email info(at)cdkventures(dot)com

ABOUT EGDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Edge Technologies is a world-class software development company focused on core practices in Data Integration and Visualiazaton. Edge products and services facilitate faster, more complete data integration, user-centric visualizations, easy, secure information sharing, and enhanced situational awareness across a diverse set of information stakeholders. Edge clients include Fortune 500 companies, Managed Service Providers, and worldwide government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense. To learn more about Edge visit http://www.edge-technologies.com or call 888-771-EDGE.