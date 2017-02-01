Televerde Celebrates Living Wage Commitment

As a company, we’re committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations in the fast-changing marketing and sales environment while ensuring our employees have an opportunity for growth, both within Televerde and beyond.

The Poverty Alliance is delighted to welcome Televerde as an accredited real Living Wage employer. The Living Wage commitment provides that everyone working at Televerde, regardless of whether they are permanent employees or third-party contractors on site, receive a minimum hourly wage of £8.45. This is significantly higher than the national minimum wage of £7.20 for workers aged 25 and over or £6.95 for under 25s This is a difference of more than £2000 in a year for workers. Televerde is proud to support the real Living Wage as it is based on the real cost of living.

Televerde, the B2B sales, marketing and demand generation leader, is currently building out its European headquarters in Glasgow. The facility is a complete contact centre that will employ 170 staff members, including approximately 130 skilled multilingual agents. The contact centre includes language capabilities in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Scandinavian and Eastern European languages. Televerde specifically chose Glasgow as its European headquarters based on the city’s ability to serve its customers with strong and motivated multilingual talent and the geographic proximity between the U.S. and continental Europe.

“As a company, we’re committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations in the fast-changing marketing and sales environment while ensuring our employees have an opportunity for growth, both within Televerde and beyond,” said Morgan Jones, general manager, Televerde Europe. “We fully support the mission of The Poverty Alliance and The Living Wage Foundation. We are proud to carry this accreditation as we continue to build out our team in Glasgow.”

Employers choose to pay the Living Wage on a voluntary basis and it has cross-party support both in Scotland and in the UK as a whole.

Peter Kelly, Director of The Poverty Alliance who oversees accreditation in Scotland said, “We are delighted to welcome Televerde to the Living Wage movement as an accredited employer. Our movement is growing and we celebrate these forward-thinking employers. The Living Wage is a robust calculation that reflects the real cost of living, rewarding a hard day’s work with a fair day’s pay. We have accredited over 700 employers in Scotland – who join nearly 3,000 leading employers across the UK ranging from independent printers, bookshops and breweries, to well-known companies such as Nationwide, Aviva and SSE.”

About The Poverty Alliance

The Poverty Alliance is working in partnership with the Living Wage Foundation to accredit Living Wage employers in Scotland. Go to http://www.scottishlivingwage.org and http://www.livingwage.org.uk

The Poverty Alliance is the national anti-poverty network in Scotland, established in 1992. We are an independent organisation with over 230 members drawn from the voluntary and public sectors, trade unions, researchers, faith groups and individuals with direct experience of poverty. Our aim is to work with others to enable communities and individuals to tackle poverty. We have a number of key policy areas that provide the focus for our activities; these are addressing low incomes, supporting services to address poverty, enhancing the participation of people with direct experience of poverty in policy development processes, and addressing attitudes to poverty.

About the Living Wage Foundation

The Living Wage is an hourly rate set independently and updated annually. The Living Wage is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK. Employers choose to pay the Living Wage on a voluntary basis. The Living Wage enjoys cross party support.

The London Living Wage is currently £9.75 per hour. The UK Living Wage outside of London is currently £8.45 per hour. These figures are set by the Resolution Foundation and overseen by the independent Living Wage Commission.

The Living Wage Foundation recognises and celebrates the leadership shown by Living Wage employers across the UK. There are nearly 3,000 accredited employers.They are an initiative of Citizens UK. They believe that work should be the surest way out of poverty.

They receive guidance and advice from the Living Wage Advisory Council. The Foundation is supported byprincipal partners: Aviva; IKEA; Joseph Rowntree Foundation; KPMG; Linklaters; Nationwide; Nestle; Resolution Foundation; Oxfam; Trust for London; and Queen Mary University of London.

About Televerde

Televerde is a global marketing and sales solution provider dedicated to acquiring new business and accelerating revenue for our clients. By offering proven solutions in the areas of marketing technology services, strategic engagement planning, data intelligence, demand generation, teleservices and inside sales, Televerde has helped a host of large and mid-sized companies generate over $6.5 billion in revenue. To learn more, visit http://www.televerde.com.