Kettera Strategies LLC, owner and operator of Hydra which is the leading independent custody-based managed account platform, today announced that James Knoeck has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Knoeck, 46, is the first person in this full-time position at Kettera and brings deep background as a senior financial services executive in the institutional investment, asset management and clearing businesses.

“Jim adds experience and depth to our executive team and will contribute greatly to the continued growth of Kettera and our Hydra platform,” said Jon Stein, Kettera CEO.

Mr. Stein said that Mr. Knoeck’s arrival sends another signal to the marketplace that the Hydra platform is now “decidedly institutional grade.” Hydra also has been named a finalist to receive the 2017 “Best Managed Account Platform” award from CTA Intelligence.

Mr. Knoeck joins Kettera from the Options Clearing Corporation where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Audit Executive. Prior to that, he was Internal Audit Director for the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Previous roles include management positions at Man Group PLC/Man Investments (USA) Inc., UBS Global Asset Management (Americas) Inc., Guggenheim Management Partners and KPMG LLP, all in Chicago.

Mr. Knoeck holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Among his certificates and memberships, he is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

“Best Managed Account Platform” Nominee

Kettera’s Hydra platform is a finalist for the CTA Intelligence US CTA Services Awards 2017 in the category of “Best Managed Account Platform.”

“We are honored that Hydra is recognized by CTA Intelligence for our innovation, growth and conflict-free independence,” said Mr. Stein. “One feature that many investors have recognized is that Hydra is the only leading managed account investment platform that is completely separated from fund administration, brokerage and cash management/banking interests.”

Awards are given in recognition of service providers that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. Winners will be announced at an event on Thursday, February 16, 2017, in New York.

CTA Intelligence is a monthly publication focused on the key issues and commercial opportunities for professionals working in the commodity trading advisor (CTA) and managed futures space.

About Hydra and Kettera Strategies

Kettera Strategies LLC owns and operates Hydra, the leading independent custody-based managed account platform. Kettera launched Hydra to provide institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers and high net worth investors with efficient access to global macro, FX, volatility and managed futures strategies.

Hydra allows investors to access single managers or create bespoke, multi-manager portfolios from an array of established and emerging managers. The platform is custody-based and offers enhanced liquidity, partial funding and daily performance reporting.

