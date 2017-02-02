Leading CPQ Consultancy CirrusCPQ Changes Name to CirrusOne

We found that our customers wanted us to solve new challenges leveraging the trusted principles that make CirrusOne a unique professional services organization.

In response to business diversification and expansion CirrusCPQ, a leading CPQ, CLM, QTC, billing management and customer success consultancy, will change its name to CirrusOne on February 1. In conjunction with the name change, CirrusOne will launch a new company website and introduce a new corporate identity and branding.

The name change reflects the consultancy’s growth over the past 18 months expanding their expertise beyond CPQ to include Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM), Quote-to-Cash (QTC), billing management and customer success consulting. The expansion in offerings is aligned with CirrusOne’s goals to be the go-to consultancy for cloud consulting with a focus on Oracle, Salesforce.com and Gainsight cloud-based solutions. CirrusOne follows a unique methodology of professional services principles that result in exceptional experiences and outcomes for their clients. They have grown 300% in 2016 and through their unique approach to engagements have 100% customer satisfaction and 100% customer referenceability rates.

“Our business has grown exponentially the past 18 months and with that expansion our engagements and expertise have broadened to include billing management and customer success services. CPQ is still our foundation. However we found that our customers wanted us to solve new challenges leveraging the trusted principles that make CirrusOne a unique professional services organization. This growth prompted us to look at our positioning in the market and decided a new name and brand was needed to better represent the breadth of our business.”

Erich Rusch, Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Solution Architect, CirrusOne