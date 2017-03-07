"Rent to Own and Lease with the option to buy is a great way for people with dinged up credit to buy a house!"

Many experts recommend against renting a property if it's possible to buy, since rental situations don't build many future resources, apart from good credit. With buying not always an option, Raritan Valley Holdings has celebrated a “middle road” rising in popularity in New Jersey – Rent to Own leases, where after a period of time renting there's an option to buy delivering the best of both worlds.

There's no doubt at all that choosing to rent or buy a home can be one of life's most serious decisions. Fortunately, a third option is generally available. Leading New Jersey real estate solutions company Raritan Valley Holdings recently pointed out a third option that more New Jersey residents are choosing that combines many of the benefits of the other two approaches, Rent to Own leases. A Rent to Own lease is an agreement between a home buyer and home seller where the property is rented for an established amount of time and then the option is given to buy the home at a predetermined price. It's an approach that has won praise from many home buyer and sellers alike.

“It's not a surprise how popular Rent to Own options have become,” commented a spokesperson from Raritan Valley Holdings. “It gives the home buyer a real chance to experience the home first hand and see if it lives up to their expectations on one hand and on the other it guarantees a stream of income to the home seller, rather than leaving the home unsold or without rental tenants.”

According to the company, another advantage to Rent to Own leases is that banks are generally much more generous and lenient when it comes to mortgage approval requirements. Smart home buyers, while renting, can even structure their rental payments to include their future down payment making it much more simple and easy to get together the required amount of money on schedule. Raritan Valley Holdings are happy to give advice to home buyers on how they can build better credit scores while renting to own, which in the end could also greatly work to their advantage.

Feedback from clients of Raritan Valley Holdings have been extremely positive.

Michelle G., from New Brunswick, recently said in a five star review, “We went through Raritan Valley Holdings to get in Rent to Own situation and it was a life changing decision for our family. Everything was upfront and transparent and now we are in our own home. Fully recommended.”

Raritan Valley Holdings also pay cash for homes and problem properties.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.raritanvalleyholdings.com.