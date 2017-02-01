Sensogram Technologies Inc. (STI), the world leader in streaming vital signs technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Telemedical Partners (TMP) of Lexington, South Carolina as the Master Distributor for the North American Markets.

Telemedical Partners, LLC is led by its Founder and CEO, veteran medical device executive Joe Kirkland and its COO, Jay Standish. Combined, Joe and Jay have over 70 years’ experience in building successful markets in medical devices both in North America and internationally.

“Telemedical Partners is the perfect turnkey partner for us. They can handle Tier-One customer support, sales, warehousing, e-commerce, shipping logistics and tracking of all of our current and future products. No one else offers this complete end-to-end solution backed by 70 plus years of experience,” said Ernie Ianace, Sensogram President.

“Telemedical Partners is excited to be the exclusive North American master dealer for Sensogram Technologies,” said Joe Kirkland, CEO and founder of Telemedical Partners. SensoSCAN, and future devices from Sensogram, will position Telemedical Partners as the “go to” single provider for the best devices and services for growing remote monitoring market.”

“With Sensogram, our integrated package of telemedical services and devices for clinicians, medical providers and hospitals, will work in a seamless system to monitor patient health status and improve outcomes on a real-time basis. The improvements in patient outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs will be significant,” said Jay Standish, COO Telemedical Partners LLC

About Sensogram Technologies.

Sensogram Technologies Inc., a research and development enterprise co-located in Plano Texas and Zurich Switzerland, is the only maker of wearable, wireless, fully integrated continuous vital signs monitoring devices the world.

About Telemedical Partners.

Telemedical Partners is an integrated sales and service organization located in Lexington, South Carolina. It was formed to provide an integrated package of telemedical services and devices to clinicians, medical providers and hospitals that work in a seamless system to monitor patient health status on a real-time basis. Only the very best devices and digital service platforms are selected by TMP for their ease of use and patient-friendly attributes that can do the best job of tracking patients when they are not in the clinic