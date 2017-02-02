With the escalating cost of homes in the Dallas area, more people are deciding to stay put and renovate their current houses rather than build new. When doing so says Chris Black, founder and president of Blackline Renovations, the trend in 2017 will be to go "bright and bold, and luxurious and livable" with the design. At the same time, practical concerns about energy efficiency or creating more light-filled rooms is also at the top of most homeowners' wish-lists, adds Black.

"Classic design will be in style forever, but there are some particular requests we are seeing from homeowners looking to renovate their homes this year," said Black. "Also, homeowners are more attuned to easy ways to make their homes more energy efficient and comfortable as a result of their renovation project."

Blackline Renovations recently received Best of Houzz recognition for the fifth straight year.

Blackline Renovations' Top 2017 Home Renovation Trends



Livability and Luxury are In

Functionality is still important, but more people are opting to make their homes a bit more glamorous. Easy ways to achieve a more glamorous impact is by upgrading finishes, installing top of the line appliances, and focusing closely on details like chandeliers and hardware. Vanity conversions are also increasingly popular, with homeowners choosing to add statement pieces to their master bathrooms. Comfortable does not have to mean quaint.

Let There Be Light

With the advent of more open, modern floorplans, homeowners are also requesting brighter, more light-filled spaces that are also energy efficient. Popular ways to achieve a brighter, more inviting space include enlarging windows, adding and/or enlarging doors to the outside with modern glass models, and replacing old incandescent lighting with bright, energy-efficient LEDs. (See included photos for Before and After examples)

Love Your Laundry Room

Recognizing the amount of time spent in their laundry rooms, more homeowners are deciding they want to "love" their laundry rooms so they are adding functional, and fun touches. Features such as new built-in cabinets and countertops maximize space and keep laundry rooms tidy. A fun pop of color on one wall also helps the space feel more welcoming, less utilitarian.

Wood and Marble Reign in Kitchens

Natural materials continue to be in demand in kitchens and bathrooms. 2016 saw a lot of marble and gold combinations, as well as wood and metal mixtures, to add earthiness and approachability. This trend should continue in 2017, especially with more rose gold and muted silver added to the mix.

Greenery is the Color of the Year

Pantone's color of the year, Greenery, is a lively and deep green with a bit of yellow to it. Realtors may advise homeowners not to go overboard with this hue, but it can be a great accent to an outdoor living space or bathroom.

Navy and Beige are the New Neutrals

Simple grey, black and white color patterns are still popular, but rich navy blue and creamy beige are trending as 2017’s neutral colors. Both blend well with the wood and marble that homeowners love lately and they add a calm sophistication to any room, especially open living spaces.

Pink and Red Rule the Bedroom

As with those voting in a recent Houzz survey, more Dallas homeowners are seeking to create an "intimate or romantic" atmosphere in their master bedrooms. The best way to achieve this is by selecting colors like raspberry pink, deep ruby red, caramel, and even black.

About Blackline Renovations

Since 2002, Blackline Renovations has brought its clients' visions to life with a streamlined process that keeps projects on time, on budget and takes as much stress as possible out of home renovation. As a design-build firm, Blackline handles all aspects of remodeling projects from design through construction. Its reputation is built on exemplary construction quality, attention to detail, a professional work ethic, and above-and-beyond client service and communication. As a result, Blackline Renovations has consistently achieved Best of Houzz and CotY Award recognition. For more information, visit http://www.blacklinerenovations.com or on Facebook @blacklinerenovations.