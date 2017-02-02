PMG Increases Competitive Edge In Audience-Based Targeting

PMG PMG's Audience Management Platform is the first and only tool in the marketplace that allow brands to leverage their first-party consumer data and create curated user experiences based on that data across search, email, display, and social media.

PMG, an agency pioneer in audience-based targeting, today announced two new advances in its Audience Management Platform (AMP) -- a new integration with Snapchat as well as a deepening of the platform’s existing integration with Google -- that means AMP is the first and only tool in the marketplace that allow brands to leverage their first-party consumer data and create curated user experiences based on that data across search, email, display, and social media.

PMG first launched AMP to address key media efficiency needs for its clients, which includes global brands in retail, travel, and B2B. AMP was built to help advertisers eliminate wasted media spend targeted at the wrong audience; allow for easy and secure management, analysis, segmentation, and quick refresh (based on shifting consumer behavior) of consumer records numbering in the billions; achieve consistency in cross-channel targeting strategies; and track audience performance across channels.

Last year, PMG earned the distinction of being one of only four preferred partners in Google’s Customer Match Uploader service. Through AMP, brands enjoyed a streamlined process to upload anonymized customer match data along with flags to Google informing where the audiences should be housed within their AdWords accounts, allowing for automated deployment of Customer Match-created audiences.

Building off of that particular integration, PMG has now completed work in its DMP that enables clients to activate a unified audience strategy across the entire Google advertising stack. Specifically, PMG is the only Google partner globally that can centrally manage audiences in AdWords, YouTube, Gmail, and now the far-reaching Google Display Network.

PMG also recently officially named a Snapchat Partner, making the agency among the exclusive few with access to the social network’s audience API. PMG can now activate clients’ messaging based on both what the brands know about people through their interactions with them, as well as what we know about their general online behavior, putting clients at the forefront of addressable, personalized content delivery.

The vertical integration of PMG’s audience capability with the agency’s media buying practices provides clients with unmatched service. Brands are able to consolidate costs from traditionally fragmented vendors, enjoy vastly improved operational transparency, make strategic decisions with much greater clarity, and adjust to environmental shifts more effectively. AMP continues to be the only option in the market that uses people-based targeting and offers an interface where users can build segments using dynamic filters, preview relative audience sizes and attributes, and set up deployments to media platforms.

About PMG

PMG is a recognized leader in the digital advertising industry. The independent full-service digital agency works with brands such as Apple, Beats by Dre, J.Crew, Sephora, and OpenTable on campaigns across more than 50 countries. PMG was voted iMedia’s Agency of the Year, and ranked among Ad Age’s top five “Best Places to Work,” in 2016. It was founded and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and has locations in Austin, New York City, Los Angeles, and London.