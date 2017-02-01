Todd Lant, CIO Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce the promotion of Todd Lant to Chief Information Officer (CIO), which was effective January 1.

“This move recognizes Todd’s contributions to Blackbaud over the last 13 years, as a leader supporting the company through significant growth, both organically and through acquisitions,” said Tony Boor, Blackbaud’s executive vice president and CFO. “As CIO, Todd will continue to drive our corporate IT vision and strategy, and his strong leadership abilities will be instrumental as we continue working toward greater operational efficiency.”

Since joining in 2003, Lant has led his team through many noteworthy accomplishments, including the development of Blackbaud’s first long-term IT strategy, numerous important cybersecurity enhancements, and solution integrations for company acquisitions such as Target Analytics, Whipple Hill and MicroEdge.

A recent success for Lant was leading the migration of many solutions to the cloud. From an IT perspective, this meant delivering a new web-based customer portal and implementing a new knowledgebase platform, as well as adding online community capabilities. Mainly behind the scenes, Lant’s leadership allowed the company to sell and support its products in a new way while managing the “back office” activities that created a seamless transfer for both customers and employees.

“As CIO of Blackbaud, I have the unique opportunity of providing IT services to our business that enables the company to better serve the social good community,” said Lant. “We stay in front of industry trends and are always working as connectors to bridge the innovation gap so that our customers are empowered to be more efficient and can advance their missions.”

Prior to joining Blackbaud, Lant served as a Senior Director of IT for McLead USA, as well as held IT leadership positions at Houston ISD, Greenbrier & Russel, and Lithonia Lighting. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s of Business Administration with an Economic major from Georgia State University. He currently serves on the board of the Greater Charleston YMCA, The Cathedral Church of St. Luke’s and St. Paul’s, The Citadel’s Department of Engineering Leadership & Program Management program and Charleston Southern University’s Computer Science department.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and relationship management, digital marketing, advocacy, accounting, payments, analytics, school management, grant management, corporate social responsibility, and volunteerism. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.blackbaud.com.

Forward-looking Statements

