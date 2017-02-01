Incorporating this career-based education experience into the AEL curriculum will enhance the students’ value as they engage potential employers in their job search.

Wonderlic, Inc. has announced that the Adult Education and Literacy Program (AEL) at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) was selected from a pool of 120 applicants as one of the five recipients of the Wonderlic scholarship for a Soft Skills Training Bootcamp. AEL will use the scholarship to help increase access to resources for the Program’s diverse adult learners at EICC’s three campuses and three satellite locations.

Scott Schneider, Dean of Adult Education at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, understands his learners’ needs. “Skills such as communication, interpersonal skills, teamwork, professionalism, critical thinking, and others are coveted by today’s workforce leaders. Incorporating this career-based education experience into the AEL curriculum will enhance the students’ value as they engage potential employers in their job search.”

As part of the Program, learners will be pretested before training begins and then tested afterwards to measure improvement. Therefore, the application required EICC to explain how the Bootcamp would be integrated into their existing curriculum so that participants were sure to have a meaningful and valuable learning experience.

AEL plans to incorporate the Bootcamp into the curriculum as a guided instructional component, unless students have proven their ability to work independently. Yet no one in the Program is ever left “on their own.” Each student is assigned a career navigator who assesses and advises the participant through each stage of their development, be it workforce or education-related.

At the end of each Bootcamp module, participants will have the opportunity to take an assessment to qualify for a digital badge, which can be used to demonstrate competency in each skill.

The Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp modules include:

Interpersonal Skills

Communication

Nonverbal & Listening Skills

Self-Management

Problem Solving

Initiative

Professionalism

Teamwork

Cultural Sensitivity

Critical Thinking

To find out more about the Wonderlic Soft Skills Training Bootcamp, contact Wonderlic's Competency-Based Solutions Team.

To find out more about EICC’s Adult Education and Literacy Program, contact Scott Schneider, Dean of Adult Education at 563-328-7682 or sjschneider(at)eicc(dot)edu or visit the adult education web site at http://www.eicc.edu/hsed.

About Wonderlic

Wonderlic, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL and a founding member of the Association of Test Publishers. The company provides businesses and schools with a comprehensive library of highly regarded assessments and surveys for each phase of the hiring and student selection process. In its 75+ year history, Wonderlic has delivered over 300 million assessments and surveys to more than 60,000 organizations, government agencies, and accrediting bodies. http://www.wonderlic.com