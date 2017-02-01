ORGANO™ Joins Direct Sellers Association of Canada

As a company based in Canada, we are incredibly proud to be accepted into the Canadian DSA --- Bernardo Chua, Founder and CEO of ORGANO

ORGANO™, at the forefront of healthier lifestyle trends -- including consumers' migration to foods that provide a greater amount of nutrients per calorie -- today announced that the Company has been accepted as a member of the Direct Sellers Association of Canada.

“As a company based in Canada, we are incredibly proud to be accepted into the Canadian DSA,” stated Bernardo Chua, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ORGANO. “The founding of ORGANO is anchored in our passion to bring the earth’s nutritional riches to the people of the world. We offer an entrepreneurship opportunity that only the direct selling business model can speak to and have remained focused on upholding exceptional business practices and industry ethics throughout our global markets.”

“The ORGANO membership application was vetted through our new two tier extended review process; both a legal and industry compliance verification,” stated James B. Smith, President of the Direct Sellers Association of Canada. “We welcome ORGANO look forward to their contribution in advancing the mission of the Association.”

Founded in 2008, ORGANO is dedicated to bringing the benefits of the earth's nutritional riches to people throughout the world via its premium products that can be used daily to help achieve a more energetic and healthier lifestyle. A cornerstone of this approach is the infusing of ORGANO products with the anti-oxidant-rich Ganoderma mushroom (also referred to as Reishi) - so that individuals can enjoy nutrient-enhanced beverages and meals without any extra effort or ingredients. ORGANO offers its complete line of products through its Independent Distributor network and to consumers through its retail and Preferred Customer programs in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About ORGANO

Founded in 2008 with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, and formerly known as Organo Gold, ORGANO brings the treasures of the earth to the people of the world by offering a variety of premium everyday products including coffees, teas, nutraceuticals, body management and personal care items. ORGANO offers its suite of products through its Independent Distributor network and to consumers through its retail and Preferred Customer programs. The company currently operates in over 50 countries on six continents and is privately held. For more information about ORGANO, visit our website at http://www.organogold.com.