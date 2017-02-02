The new Fusion Thinline surface-mount lamp is the first to combine stop, tail, turn and backup functions in a common bar light format. With the introduction of our new Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamp, Optronics signals its intention to continue to set the pace for commercial vehicle lighting. – Brett Johnson Past News Releases RSS Kinedyne Expands Alabama Facility,...

Optronics International, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced the introduction of its new Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamp today. The new lamp is the first to combine stop, tail, turn and backup functions in a common bar light format, so named for its long, thin configuration.

Optronics’ Fusion LED combination lamp was originally introduced in 2014, and quickly gained industry acceptance and popularity within many sectors of the commercial vehicle marketplace. Enhanced with cutting-edge, patent-pending technology in 2016, Fusion lamps are already available in four-inch round and six-inch oval formats with grommet- and flange-mount versions that fit virtually any standard lighting application. Optronics also makes a Fusion combination lamp with its popular GloLight technology.

“Our Fusion LED combination lamps captured the attention of the industry in 2014, and set a trend with their innovative lamp consolidation technology and convenient surface-mount design,” Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. “With the introduction of our new Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamp, Optronics signals its intention to continue to set the pace for commercial vehicle lighting.”

At 20.5 inches long, one inch wide and just three-quarters-of-an-inch thick, Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps can be mounted virtually anywhere on a vehicle, including vehicle body panels, frame posts, docking plates or gussets. The low-profile surface-mount design hugs the vehicle surface and lets users avoid cutting large mounting holes that can reduce structural integrity and promote corrosion.

Mounting the Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination lamp is easy, and wiring requires only one half-inch hole and two small mounting holes for either rivets or screws. Damaged lamps are easy to rewire and replace.

Optronics’ combination LED lamp helps distributors, OEMs and fleets reduce SKUs and carrying costs by removing the requirement of a separate backup lamp. Fusion Thinline surface-mount LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps provide excellent visibility and longevity.

“Our Fusion lamps are so successful because they are so practical,” Johnson said. “Users quite simply get two lamp functions for the price of one, and that’s a value proposition that’s easy for anyone to understand.”

The new Fusion LED combination stop, tail, turn and backup lamps, part number STL264RB, are expected to begin shipping in early spring 2017. The lamps meet all FMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety. Lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. The lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, all Fusion lamps come with no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company’s extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products. The company specializes in interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for the marine, RV, trailer, HD and transit vehicle markets. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan, with additional manufacturing capabilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The company has an ISO 9001:2008 certified distribution facility in Goshen, Indiana, as well as distribution through its location in Ontario, Canada. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.

Fusion is a registered trademark of Optronics International, LLC.

Thinline is a trademark of Optronics International, LLC.