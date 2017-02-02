CATMEDIA’s human resource department is honored to be recognized by the Best and Brightest program. From our CEO to our supervisors, our human resource department strives to create an environment where all employees can thrive!

In 2016, CATMEDIA was not only recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta. CATMEDIA also has the distinguished honor of being one of the nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To view the full list of 2016 National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, click here!

Nominees for the Best and Brightest award were evaluated based on a wide range of criteria to include compensation, benefits, employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment, selection, orientation, employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, community initiatives, strategic company performance, and the Best of the Best Small Business.

In response to receiving such a prestigious award, CATMEDIA’s HR Generalist, Matthew Mitchell expressed his sincere gratitude in saying, “CATMEDIA’s human resource department is honored to be recognized by the Best and Brightest program. From our CEO to our supervisors, our human resource department strives to create an environment where all employees can thrive!”

CATMEDIA has seen tremendous growth since opening its doors in 1997. CEO, Catherine Downey has watched the company expand significantly in the past few years. Not only is the company being recognized as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for, but CATMEDIA but has also been recognized as one of the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America for its third year in a row along with several other prestigious awards.

ABOUT CATMEDIA:

CATMEDIA is an award-winning Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. Current CATMEDIA clients include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

